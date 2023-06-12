Alex Scott fans have come out in their droves to defend the former Arsenal star after the outfit she chose to present Soccer Aid in received backlash from ITV viewers.

On Sunday 11 June, Scott, 38 and Dermot O’Leary, 50, were on hosting duties for this year’s charity football match.

The 4-2 thriller between England and The Rest of the World saw goals from the likes of Asa Butterfield, Paul Scholes, Usain Bolt, Robbie Keane and Kem Cetinay.

While fans were overjoyed that the ex-Love Island star had become the Soccer Aid all-time top scorer, many were transfixed by the dress that Scott had donned for the occasion.

The England ace took to the pitch of Old Trafford in a red latex Yves Saint Laurent dress that is reportedly worth around £1,500.

Alex Scott's outfit choice questioned

Many were surprised that Scott had chosen to wear the bodycon dress, as the temperature rose to an incredible 30 degrees at one point during the annual football game.

Following her appearance on ITV, fans were quick to question whether Scott was sweltering in the gown.

One fan wrote: “Alex Scott’s dress of choice in this weather in brave! And how is she not sweating. She is just perfection.”

Another said: “Why did Alex Scott wear that dress for Soccer Aid? Not appropriate for this kind of show. What was she thinking?”

A third tweeted: “OMG what kind of dress is Alex Scott wearing! This is about supporting people in need. Not a model show. Really bad choice of dress.”

Alex Scott's outfit choice defended by fans

However, many of Scott’s fans were quick to jump in and defend their 38-year-old idol, with many claiming she looked “absolutely stunning”.

One fan said: “I am so confused about the hate for Alex Scott's outfit last night.

“I don't get it, the dress wasn't too short or too tight for her body, she looked absolutely stunning and nothing inappropriate was showing. What's the issue?”

Another wrote: “An attractive, intelligent, queer woman of colour slaying the game. Heaven forbid. We see you queen and that dress is [fire emoji] ”

A third said: “Alex Scott looks good in a dress and people are complaining that she's seeking attention. What exactly are these people asking for here?”

Scott herself is yet to comment on the backlash, but took to Instagram today to share a heartfelt message about how “mind-blowing” this year’s Soccer Aid was.

She shared a variety of photographs with her 1.7 million follows featuring the likes of Jill Scott, Robbie Williams, and Stormzy.

In the caption she wrote: "WHAT A NIGHT!! @socceraid for @unicef_uk continues to get bigger and better every single year and to raise over £15million last night is just mind-blowing.

“Thank you ALL so much for your generosity it really does make a difference to children’s lives as I saw last year first hand on my trip to Namibia so thank you so much for all your donations”.