Tottenham Hotspur are looking to rebuild under new manager Ange Postecoglou, but journalist Dean Jones believes they should be steering clear of one player this summer, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

They've acted fast in the transfer window so far, but there's no doubt further reinforcements will be necessary.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - Latest

Daniel Levy dipped his hand in his pocket to make a few new signings at Hotspur Way this summer.

James Maddison, Manor Solomon, Guglielmo Vicario, and Pedro Porro and Dejan Kulusevski, who were on loan last season, are Spurs' first five additions of the window.

After Spurs failed to qualify for any European football last campaign, a bit of a squad rebuild could be what they need to get back on track next term.

With a new manager now in place and multiple new signings through the door, we could see a completely different Spurs side to the one we saw struggling for the most part in the Premier League recently.

Keeping hold of Harry Kane could be a priority for Postecoglou this summer, as he will have a difficult task on his hands trying to replace the 29-year-old.

As per Sky Sports, Spurs and Bayern Munich have held talks regarding the England international, and Postecoglou recently addressed his future in the media.

He said: "There are a lot of people who know Harry better than me, but he's not going to get phased by anything. He's here and while he's here, he's totally committed to what we're doing, and that's the way I've seen things."

What has Jones said about Spurs?

Jones has suggested that although Spurs may be looking to bring in further additions, Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott might not be the smartest signing,

The journalist goes on to say that spending £25m on Scott, who was described as a 'top talent' by Jack Grealish, could be a waste, as he's likely to be sitting on the bench.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Anyone I speak to about Alex Scott says that as good as he is, as good as he can become, he wouldn’t get in the Tottenham team at the moment.

"So, for £25m at the moment, should Tottenham really be going for signing a player that’s going to be on the bench, certainly for the early stages of the season and possibly for the whole season? Probably not.

"I’d say that that’s probably it. If Daniel Levy hasn’t got a massive transfer kitty for next season anyway, to spend £25m on a sub probably isn’t a great idea.”

What's next for Tottenham?

Spurs' transfer plans, realistically, are going to change drastically if they do lose Kane this summer.

At the moment, it appears signing defenders is the priority.

Journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Spurs are further down the line for Micky Van de Ven than Edmond Tapsoba, but both players appear to be options for the club.

Elsewhere, the Guardian have claimed that the north London club are close to signing Blackburn defender Ashley Phillips.