Wolverhampton Wanderers are going through a tricky period due to their finances, and Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has given some insight into a 'disastrous' situation involving Alex Scott, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Wanderers supporters will be desperate for reinforcements considering the key players who have already departed.

Wolverhampton Wanderers transfer news - Latest

Ruben Neves, Nathan Collins, Conor Coady, Raul Jimenez, Ryan Giles, Adama Traore, and Joao Moutinho are among the players to have already left Molineux this summer.

In terms of incomings, Wolves have announced the signings of Matt Doherty and Tom King, two free-agents.

It's hardly two additions that are going to get fans excited, and after a difficult season in the Premier League, there's no doubt that Julen Lopetegui will need more bodies.

In fact, the lack of business at Molineux appears to be a major concern for Lopetegui, with the Mirror reporting that the Spanish manager is considering his position as Wolves manager and could resign as a result.

Wolves recently released an open letter from Chairman Jeff Shi, who outlined his plans for the club and described the difficulties financially.

He said: "The positive thing is that FFP is based on a rolling number, season by season, so if we do manage it well this summer, next summer we will be more free financially."

Worryingly for Wolves fans, it seems he could be hinting that they might not be able to spend a lot this window.

What has Taylor said about Wolves?

Taylor has suggested that if Wolves can't get a deal over the line for Bristol City midfielder Scott, who was described as a 'top talent' by Jack Grealish, then it will be a complete disaster.

The journalist adds that he sees Wolves being involved in a relegation battle next season due to their financial situation.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "If Scott was to go to Bournemouth, I think that would be absolutely disastrous, because I think it actually creates a situation where a team like Bournemouth are actually now stronger than Wolves, which was never the case.

"Lopetegui clearly identified the player as one he wanted to sign, and it does seem really doom and gloom at the moment with Wolves. You do sort of question whether they're going to be able to bring anyone in that's going to actually improve the side.

"So at the current rate, I actually anticipate them to be fighting relegation, unfortunately."

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, Completed Transfer, And All The Gossip This Window

What's next for Wolves?

As Taylor touched upon, Wolves could miss out on Scott due to the finances at play.

According to the Telegraph, Bournemouth have made a £25m offer for Scott, meaning it could be difficult to compete for his signature.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that Wolves have had contacts with Real Betis for midfielder Guido Rodriguez.

Adding an additional body in the middle of the park could be a priority for Lopetegui and his recruitment team, considering the likes of Moutinho and Neves have left the club this summer.