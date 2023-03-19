Wolverhampton Wanderers ‘should have jumped’ at the opportunity to sign Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott in January, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Midlands outfit have been heavily linked with a move for the talented teenager in recent months but could now face stiff competition for his signature in the summer.

Wolves transfer news – Alex Scott

According to The Telegraph, Wolves are ready to make a renewed attempt to secure Scott’s signature with a £20 million offer after being put off by his price tag in January.

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson recently claimed that there have been ‘no bids’ made for the England Under-19 international and that he wouldn’t be sold for less than £25 million.

"It wouldn't surprise me that clubs are interested in him, but there have been no bids,” revealed the former Leicester City boss.

“Whoever makes a proper bid at some point, will have to be a really big bid to get him. He has to be more than £25 million, he shouldn't go for less than that.”

Scott still has two and a half years left to run on his current contract at Ashton Gate, and Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United have also been named among his potential suitors.

What has Jones said about Scott?

Jones has told GMS that he believes Wolves will now be forced to pay up to £10 million more than the figure they were quoted for Scott in the winter window.

He said: “I can totally understand why they're targeting Alex Scott. And obviously, they were the team that were pretty much most serious about him in the January market. I just think that they won't get him at £20 million anymore.

“I think that price tag put them off in the winter, and if they wanted him, they probably should have jumped at it then because by the time the summer window comes around, that could have jumped by another £10 million.”

How well has Scott been playing?

Scott has been one of the Robins’ standout players this season despite being just 19, registering two goals and five assists in 42 appearances across all competitions.

As per FBref, the technically gifted starlet has also ranked in the 89th percentile for progressive carries, and 84th for both successful take-ons and blocks among his positional peers over the last year.

With the futures of Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, and Matheus Nunes up in the air, the Wolves hierarchy may see Scott as an ideal target to replace any outgoing midfielders.