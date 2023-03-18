Wolverhampton Wanderers are ‘long-term admirers’ of Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott, journalist Pete O’Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 19-year-old is one of the hottest properties in the English Football League right now and has been linked with a move to a handful of Premier League clubs in recent weeks.

Wolves transfer news – Alex Scott

According to The Telegraph, Wolves are plotting a £20 million swoop for Scott in the summer transfer market after failing to land him in January.

The Midlands outfit were reportedly put off by Bristol City’s £25 million asking price, although it doesn’t seem as though they will be willing to lower their demands anytime soon.

"It wouldn't surprise me that clubs are interested in him, but there have been no bids,” said Robins manager Nigel Pearson.

“Whoever makes a proper bid at some point, will have to be a really big bid to get him. He has to be more than £25 million, he shouldn't go for less than that.”

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are also said to be interested in bringing Scott to the top-flight, meaning Wolves may face stiff competition for the teenager’s signature.

What has O’Rourke said about Scott?

When asked for an update on Wolves’ interest in Scott, O’Rourke disclosed that Julen Lopetegui’s charges have had him on their radar for a while.

In an interview with GMS, he said: “It's a big fee, but he looks a real top talent.

“He’s probably one of the most talked about and best young players in the EFL, and I think in that FA Cup game against Manchester City, he really impressed a lot of people who maybe didn't know a lot about Alex Scott as well.

“But Wolves are long-term admirers of the midfielder, they were interested in the January transfer window before being scared off by Bristol City’s £25 million price tag.”

Do Wolves need Scott?

Experienced midfielder Joao Moutinho is out of contract at the end of June, while talisman Ruben Neves’ deal expires in the summer of 2024.

The Portuguese pair could, therefore, depart Molineux following the conclusion of the current campaign, leaving a huge void in the Wolves engine room.

Replacing the talented duo may be a daunting task for Scott, but he has shown his quality and immense potential on a consistent basis for Bristol City over the last 18 months.

Only time will tell if Wolves can win the race for Scott’s services, yet Lopetegui will surely be eager to get this deal over the line.