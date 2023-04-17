Wolverhampton Wanderers signing Alex Scott would be a 'huge coup' at Molineux, journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Guernsey-born midfielder has been in sensational form this season and he's far from reaching his full potential.

Wolverhampton Wanderers news - Alex Scott

Bristol City are expected to demand in the region of £30m if they are to allow Scott to leave the club in the summer transfer window, according to Dean Jones, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Jones has claimed that a host of Premier League clubs have already enquired about Scott, including Wolves, Tottenham Hotspur, Everton, and Newcastle United.

It's set to be a competitive race to secure his signature, and it's no surprise considering some of the performances he's produced this season.

Even Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on the 19-year-old, speaking to the media after their FA Cup tie against the Championship side.

The Spaniard described Scott as 'an unbelieveable player', according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that he expects Ruben Neves to move on in the summer, so Scott could be eyed as a replacement for the Portuguese international.

What has O'Rourke said about Scott?

O'Rourke has suggested that Scott could be one of the most in-demand young players in the summer, and it would be a 'huge coup' if Wolves secure his signature.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah, it would be a huge coup. I think he's going to be one of the most in-demand young players in the summer. Probably regarded as one of the best young players outside of the Premier League right now.

"Obviously, he did come in for a lot of praise from Guardiola following Man City's FA Cup clash with Bristol City. A young, English player with huge potential. If Wolves can steal a march on their rivals and get a deal done for Scott, it could be a big fillip for them."

How has Scott performed this season?

Despite being just 19 years old, Scott has started 37 games in the Championship this campaign, as per FBref.

The young midfielder averages 1.0 key passes, 2.0 tackles, 6.6 total duels won, and 53 touches per game, according to Sofascore.

Scott is also very versatile and has played in multiple positions during his short career.

According to Transfermarkt, Scott has predominantly played as an attacking midfielder, but has also played in a defensive midfield role, as well as featuring out-wide.