Alex Scott has ruled herself out of presenting Match of the Day this weekend, following the news that Gary Lineker was forced to step down.

The BBC revealed on Friday that Lineker would not be hosting the show for the time being amid an impartiality row.

Earlier this week, Lineker responded to home secretary Suella Braverman's new policy on asylum seekers – comparing her use of language to that seen in '30s Germany.'

His tweet sparked uproar online and the BBC has now confirmed that the former England striker will not host the show again until discussions have been had regarding his social media usage.

Scott's brilliant tweet about hosting Match of the Day

With Lineker banned from presenting the show indefinitely, rumours have been circling over who will replace him as host.

Scott, who has previously presented other BBC football programmes, was one name thrown into the mix, though she has now quashed any suggestion she may replace her colleague.

The ex-Arsenal star took to social media and posted a hilarious "Nah, not me," meme, along with the caption: "FYI...".

Fans react to Scott's tweet

The majority of fans loved Scott's decision to remove herself from the running.

One Twitter user wrote: "This is why we love her. Absolute legend."

Another joked: "She shoots, she scores."

Meanwhile, a third simply stated: "QUEEN."

Wright and Shearer to boycott Match of the Day

Both Ian Wright and Alan Shearer have also stood in solidarity with Lineker and confirmed they will not feature on this weekend's show.

Wright wrote: "Everybody knows what Match of the Day means to me, but I’ve told the BBC I won’t be doing it tomorrow. Solidarity."

Similarly, Shearer said: "I have informed the BBC that I won’t be appearing on MOTD tomorrow night."

BBC facing presenter problem

Given both Scott and occasional Match of the Day host Mark Chapman have ruled themselves out of the running, the BBC are left with few options as a replacement for Lineker.

Speaking on Sky Sports, journalist Kaveh Solhekol said: "The BBC have got a very big problem... I don't know who is going to be willing to present on Match of the Day tomorrow."

VIDEO: Kaveh Solhekol says BBC unsure who will replace Lineker