Manchester United could secure some ‘easy sales’ by offloading defenders Alex Telles and Brandon Williams, Ryan Taylor has told GiveMeSport

The out-of-favour duo are unlikely to force their way into Erik ten Hag’s first-team plans at Old Trafford and could be sold in the summer transfer window to boost the club’s budget.

Back in June, Metro reported that Williams had been urged by Ten Hag to find a new club after being told that his game time would be severely limited in the red half of Manchester.

A significant injury ruled the 22-year-old out of United’s pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia and has limited him to just five minutes of action so far this season.

Meanwhile, Telles was allowed to join La Liga outfit Sevilla on loan in the summer after Tyrell Malacia was brought in as his replacement.

Malacia has impressed when deputising for Luke Shaw or even filling in at right-back, meaning it is hard to imagine a place for the Brazil international at the Theatre of Dreams now.

The duo earn a combined £165,000-per-week and both have 18 months remaining on their current contracts, although United do have the option to extend Williams’ stay by an extra year.

Taylor has disclosed that he believes ‘United will be active in selling players’ ahead of next term as Ten Hag looks to overhaul his playing squad.

In an interview with GMS, Taylor said: “You've also got players like Alex Telles coming back from loan, which are easy sales really, Brandon Williams, players that can be moved on.

“So, I do feel like United will be active in selling players, and there's quite a lot of space within their squad to offload and free up cash.”

According to reliable reporter Ben Jacobs (via TEAMtalk), United are willing to listen to offers for another quartet of fringe stars at the club.

Jacobs claims that midfielders Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek, centre-back and club captain Harry Maguire, and injury-prone striker Anthony Martial are also surplus to requirements.

Clubs such as West Ham, Newcastle United and Monaco are listed among the aforementioned players’ potential suitors.

Only time will tell how many players the Red Devils and Ten Hag manage to offload, but it certainly seems as though the futures of Telles and Williams lay elsewhere.