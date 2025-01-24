Alexander Zverev has jumped to the defence of tennis legend Novak Djokovic as his Australian Open came to an end with boos from the stands. The 10-time Aussie Open champion retired early against his opponent, Zverev, during the semi-final in the early hours of Friday morning, the 24th of January, coming after a groin injury he sustained during the quarters against Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz on Tuesday.

Djokovic, eager to progress in the competition, arrived taped, bandaged, and ready to put on a show for the crowd at the Rob Laver Arena, but in the end, the pain became too much for the Serb, who stated afterwards: "Medications, and this strap, and the physio work helped to some extent today, but towards the end of that first set, I just started feeling more and more pain, and it was too much to handle for me at the moment. So, yeah, unfortunate ending, but I tried.”