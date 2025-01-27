Alexander Zverev has issued a response about the heckling he received during his speech after the Australian Open final, which referenced his past domestic abuse allegations.

The ATP Tour's second-ranked player had just lost the final of the year's first Grand Slam to Italy's Jannik Sinner, and was about to give a post-match speech to the crowd after receiving his runner-up trophy when the voice of a woman could be heard breaking the silence of Rod Laver Arena.

The words "Australia believes Olya and Brenda" echoed in the arena as the German waited awkwardly, only talking after the woman was eventually removed by security. The names mentioned were those of Zverev's former partners who were both involved in separate domestic abuse allegations against the German tennis star, indicating that this was seemingly an attempt to protest against him about those incidents from his past.

While he didn't address the shouting at the ceremony, the German did discuss the topic at the post-match press conference upon being asked by reporters, giving the following comments: "Good for her. I think she was the only one in the stadium who believed anything in that moment. I believe there are no more accusations. There haven't been for, what, nine months now. I think I've done everything I can, and I'm not about to open that subject again."

The 27-year-old did not look too pleased about having to reference those periods of his life, but the debacle has certainly brought a mix of reactions from the tennis world. The woman's protest was met with mostly boos and a few cheers in the arena, with the sentiments being mirrored online as some people were displeased with the woman ruining the ceremony that should have been about Sinner's victory, while others lacked sympathy for Zverev.

Alexander Zverev's Domestic Abuse Allegations

Two women have come forward in the past

In 2020, Zverev was publicly accused by his then-girlfriend Olga Sharypova of trying to strangle her with a pillow in an interview with Russian media. Zverev explained that her claims were unfounded, and a lengthy investigation by the ATP Tour failed to find clear evidence that backed the Russian former junior tennis player's words. The charges were never pressed and a court case never happened.

The second case in 2023 did end up in court, however, as Zverev was accused by the mother of his child, Brenda Patea, of domestic abuse. After being forced to pay a penalty order due to being accused, his trial took place in German court midway through 2024, before proceedings came to an end after the two parties agreed to a settlement. Since then, the allegations looked to have been left behind in the past until the heckler's protest, almost nine months after the end of the latter case.