Alexa Bliss is training for a return to WWE, with the star sharing a hint on social media about her homecoming. It has been over 18 months since we last saw the star in a WWE ring, last competing at the 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event where she lost to Bianca Belair in a clash over the Raw Women’s Championship. At the time, many fans were convinced that the loss would progress Alexa’s character to the point at which she would bring back her psychotic edge, but multiple factors played into this not happening.

While a reunion with Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy seemed on the cards for Bliss, any potential plans were understandably paused when Wyatt had to step away from wrestling in early 2023 due to a condition which would later be the cause of his heartbreaking death in August later in the year. Along with announcing her own pregnancy last spring, what started as a short break quickly became a long hiatus from WWE for the former multi-time women’s champion, whether it be through a lack of creative direction or personal matters.

Yet, there’s no denying her fanfare, and speculation over her return has only intensified in recent weeks, particularly following the debut of the Wyatt 6. Now, it appears as though Bliss is working towards a WWE return, with her sharing an image that appears to imply she's training again.

Bliss Shared a Photo of Her Training

She was with her daughter

With many speculating about Bliss' eventual return to a WWE ring, the star decided to fuel the fire herself by sharing an image of herself in what appeared to be a gym and wearing exercise gear. The comments immediately led to fans questioning whether that meant she was working out and preparing to wrestle for the first time in almost two years.

That's not the only update she's provided either. Per her Instagram story, Bliss can be seen back in training, performing her iconic ‘Twisted Bliss’ finishing move in the ring and getting her body used to jumping off the top turnbuckle once again. Now, there's not only speculation about when the star will return to WWE, but what she will do once she steps back into the ring. With the arrival of a certain mysterious group, there seems to be a natural position for the star when she returns.

The Wyatt Sicks Make Perfect Sense for Bliss

Her ties to Bray Wyatt mean there's a story to be told

After being rumoured for many months, the group, consisting of Bo Dallas, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy and Nikki Cross, made their impactful arrival on Monday Night RAW on the 17th of June. They turned backstage into a wasteland and left viewers shocked by the sight of a bloodied Chad Gable, and many then assumed this would give Alexa the chance to come back into the fold. Despite not being with the group on debut, it’s still possible that Alexa could be brought into the stable later down the line.

As mentioned, the most likely thing for her to do upon returning is slotting in with the Wyatt Sicks. However, with every member except Bo bringing to life a puppet from the former firefly funhouse, it’s unclear what role Bliss could take within the group. Still, despite its name, the faction only consists of five members, so if WWE would want to add a sixth to their ranks, Alexa may be the only one that makes sense.

Whenever it happens, it will be a moment worth celebrating when Bliss rejoins the active WWE roster, especially since the 32-year-old is one of the biggest female stars of the modern era. Despite only reaching the main roster in the 2016 draft, Alexa has a combined five reigns as the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion under her belt, as well as three stints as a WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion. As always, as more comes out regarding the potential in-ring return of Alexa Bliss, GIVEMESPORT will keep you informed.