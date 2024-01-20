Highlights Former WWE Women's Champion Alexa Bliss has sparked rumours of her return with a brand-new look, trading her trademark pigtails for a shorter blonde hairstyle.

Bliss has been away from WWE since the 2023 Royal Rumble due to becoming a mother and recovering from a health issue. She has, however, extended her contract with WWE and will return when she's ready.

Despite fan anticipation, there are currently no creative plans for Bliss' return.

With the Royal Rumble, one of the most anticipated events in the entire WWE calendar, looming large on the horizon, the usual rumours are circulating over who could make a debut or a return to the company after some time off.

One significant name who has been missing from WWE for some time is the former Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. And she has sparked rumours of a Rumble return by showing off a new look.

Gone are the Harley Quinn-esque pigtails which have been one of Bliss' trademarks, along with pink and blue streaks she used to sport, replaced by a simpler, and shorter, blonde look or #momhair as she tagged it in a recent photo.

Image: Alexa Bliss' new look

Alexa Bliss' time away from WWE

She actually became a mother in recent months

Bliss has been absent from WWE programming since the 2023 Royal Rumble, when she challenged Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's title. During the time off, she became a mother to little Hendrix Rogue Cabrera with her husband Ryan Cabrera. She also made an appearance on the American version of The Masked Singer, where she was dressed as an axolotl.

She has also been recovering from a health scare relating to skin cancer, a result of the use of tanning beds, which she found out about while pregnant. She used the same interview in which she talked about the incident to also answer the inevitable question about her WWE return, and she told People Magazine: "They extended my contract, so it's basically just come back when I'm ready."

One person who can't wait for Bliss' return, whenever that does happen, is her former WWE Mixed Match Challenge partner Braun Strowman. He said of his Team Little Big cohort: "Yes, so awesome. What a blessing. I love Lexi and Ryan, and stuff like that. They are such an unbelievable couple, bringing their new baby into the world. I haven't had a chance to meet her yet, because we have been so busy touring and stuff like that. Looking forward to getting back and meeting her. She is absolutely precious, and I couldn't be more ecstatically happy for them, and congratulations, you guys, for creating such a beautiful human being."

Bliss is still on a break from WWE television, and despite fans hoping for her quick return, reports suggest that there are currently no creative plans for her as of yet. The bookers are possibly busy churning out ideas to re-introduce the former champion to the main roster, amid the absence of Bray Wyatt. Moreover, given that Bliss has been absent from active competition for a while, the Raw star might need to shake off ring rust before she can set foot inside the squared circle again.

Bliss is a three-time Raw Women's Champion, a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion, a three-time Women's Tag Team Champion, and is also a former Miss Money In The Bank. She will be looking to add to this list of accomplishments when, and if, she makes her WWE return. It may even be at the Rumble, an event she has not yet won in her career.