Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has 'no intention of renewing his contract' with the Merseyside club, with Real Madrid looking to take advantage of the situation and land the player for free next summer, according to Marca.

Alexander-Arnold has enjoyed an impressive start to the new season, starting all eleven Premier League games under new boss Arne Slot, as the Reds sit five points clear at the summit of the English top flight. However, the full-back's long-term connection to his boyhood club could be set to come to an end, with his contract expiring next summer.

While Fabrizio Romano revealed last week that the playmaker remains in negotiations with the north-west outfit over a new deal, Marca don't believe that the 26-year-old has any interest in re-signing. Real Madrid's desire to secure Alexander-Arnold's services for free are well documented, and Los Blancos continue to confidently monitor his situation.

Alexander-Arnold Won't Sign New Liverpool Deal

His position is clear

A product of Liverpool's academy, Alexander-Arnold has made over 300 appearances for the Reds, in an illustrious spell which has seen him lift both the Champions League and the Premier League. Creatively boasting more impressive statistics than almost any defender in history, the England international has broken the Premier League assist record for players in his position, and he's subsequently set his sights on winning the Ballon d'Or.

This objective of being awarded with this individual accolade is deemed bad news for Liverpool's chances of keeping their prized asset, with the bright lights of the Bernabeu more likely to result in him achieving this. However, several reports have emerged in recent weeks suggesting contract talks between Alexander-Arnold's camp and Liverpool remain ongoing, giving the Merseysiders hope.

Marca have dismissed this speculation, claiming that 'the defender has no intention of renewing his contract with Liverpool' and that this is something both directors of the English club and Real Madrid agree upon. The player's position on this is said to 'remain firm', and that this could prompt the Spanish giants to make a more aggressive and imminent move for him.

This damning report will certainly be a blow to Liverpool, with Slot likely eager to build the next iteration of his side around the majestic Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 28 Goals 3 Assists 4 Progressive Passes Per 90 8.58 Key Passes Per 90 2.68 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 2.93

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 14/11/2024