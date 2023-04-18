Trent Alexander-Arnold was magnificent during Liverpool's 6-1 victory over Leeds on Monday evening.

Alexander-Arnold produced two assists and played a more advanced role for Jurgen Klopp's side.

The right-back has come under fire this season having been exposed on numerous occasions defensively.

Alexander-Arnold's new role in midfield

But as we saw last weekend against Arsenal, and now against Leeds, Alexander-Arnold now seems to be playing a more inverted role and stepping into midfield when in possession.

It was a move that saw him set up Cody Gakpo for Liverpool's opener, while playing a beautiful pass for Nunez to make it 6-1 on a brilliant night for The Reds.

He was superb.

And if you missed Alexander-Arnold's masterclass at Eland Road, we have a treat for you.

That's because a compilation video has emerged that encapsulates his display in just a few minutes.

It really is a joy to watch.

VIDEO: Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield vs Leeds

Sensational.

Sky Sports pundit, Jamie Carragher, summed up Alexander-Arnold's role perfectly.

What did Klopp says about Alexander-Arnold's new role?

After the match on Sky Sports, Carragher asked Klopp about Alexander-Arnold's role.

"A big thing that's stood out in the last couple of game is the position of Trent, going from full back to into midfield. Is that to get more out of Trent or is it to make the team more defensively so you've got two sitting midfield players - Trent and Fabinho - to protect that back three behind?"

"Both," Klopp answered. "Because it's Trent, it's both. I think the goal of Darwin is an exceptional pass and first half he had a couple of super passes - one for Mo and one for Hendo. So, yes, he can be both. But, in general, you're right.

"We need to be better protected as well because we have conceded too many counter attacks, lost the ball in the wrong moment. And I think you saw as well - Trent played a really good game - but. again, when we lost the ball the reaction was completely different.

"And we didn't lose that many balls because we were calm on the ball. When we lost it in the completely wrong moment is obviously the goal we conceded. That's not to protect anymore but all others, we must be able to protect. For that, the formation suits us much better."

And it appears to suit Alexander-Arnold much better, too.