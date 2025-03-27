Liverpool are edging closer to renewing the contract of star forward Mohamed Salah after they made a new and improved offer, according to Egyptian outlet Masrawy.

The Reds have been locked in negotiations with the winger for a while over a new contract, with his current deal at Anfield set to expire at the end of the current campaign.

But there had been no progress on talks and Salah has publicly spoken out about how this could be his final year at the club, despite putting up record-breaking numbers of 32 goals and 22 assists in 43 appearances. However, with Alexander-Arnold set to leave for Real Madrid that has seemingly sparked the Merseyside club into life to avoid losing another star.

Liverpool Table New Salah Contract Offer

Negotiations more advanced than ever before

According to a source close to negotiations, speaking exclusively to Masrawy, talks between Salah, his agent and Liverpool are now 'more advanced than ever before' after a new and improved offer was made to the 33-year-old.

"Liverpool's management has opened negotiations with Rami Abbas, Mohamed Salah's agent, to renew the Egyptian star's contract with Liverpool for the time being. "Negotiations between Liverpool and Rami Abbas, Salah's agent, are much more advanced this time than ever before, and the offer presented is higher than any offer made to the player before." “Alexander-Arnold’s imminent departure from Liverpool will be a major factor in Salah’s contract renewal, following the reduction of the club’s high salaries, allowing the Egyptian star to be given what he desires in his new contract with the Red."

Reports have previously suggested that Salah was looking for a three-year deal to continue at Anfield, while the club didn't want to break their policy of only offering two-year deals to players over a certain age.

However, it now seems that a deal to keep him at Liverpool is edging closer. GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that clubs in Saudi Arabia are now pessimistic over their chances of signing the legendary forward this summer, despite him being a free agent in a number of months.

Salah has always been keen to stay at Liverpool, and fans have been desperate to keep him. After the disappointing end to Alexander-Arnold's contract negotiations, this could be a welcome twist for Reds fans everywhere.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 27/03/2025.