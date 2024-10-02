Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak has been on the treatment table due to a toe injury, and the Swedish national team manager Jon Dahl Tomasson has provided an update on his fitness, confirming that he's expecting him to return for the next international break.

Isak missed Newcastle's clash with Manchester City last time out in the Premier League, forcing Eddie Howe to utilise Anthony Gordon in an unfamiliar centre-forward role. Callum Wilson is also currently on the sidelines, so the Magpies have a lack of options in attack.

Isak won't be linking up with his country in the upcoming international break, which could be considered a bit of a blow for the Magpies in terms of whether he will be fit for the weekend.

Isak Not Linking up With Sweden

He's expected back for the next international break

Speaking to the media, Sweden manager Tomasson has confirmed that Isak won't be joining the squad on international duty. He's also suggested that he hopes he will return for the next break in November...

"It is one of the world's best strikers who is missing. He is really disappointed not to be able to contribute and help the team, but he is not ready to perform due to injury and I am sure he will be back in November and help us when we play the "final round" at the Strawberry Arena."

Alexander Isak's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the current Premier League season compared to the 2023/24 campaign 2024/25 2023/24 Shots 2.44 2.87 Shot-creating actions 2.44 2.87 Key passes 0.89 1.08 Shots on target 0.44 1.43 Goals 0.22 0.84 Assists 0.22 0.08

Even if Isak's injury isn't too serious, the Swedish striker could do with a couple of weeks of rest in order to regain full fitness. Newcastle certainly wouldn't be best pleased if he jetted off on international duty while being unable to represent his club side. The Magpies face Brighton, Chelsea, and Arsenal in consecutive Premier League games after the international break.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander Isak has got his name on the scoresheet 32 times over the course of 57 Premier League appearances since joining Newcastle United

Newcastle to prioritise new deal

Sources have confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle are planning a fresh round of talks with Isak to try to convince him to sign a new contract at St James' Park. A new deal for the former Borussia Dortmund man is now a priority as they are fearful of Premier League sides Arsenal and Chelsea making a move to secure his signature.

