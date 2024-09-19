Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak has suffered a toe injury ahead of their trip to Fulham in the Premier League this weekend, according to MailOnline journalist Craig Hope.

It's been a slow start to the season for the Swedish striker, but he's undoubtedly been a key player for Eddie Howe in the last few years. Injuries have slightly hampered his progress, and he's set for another spell on the treatment table.

The supporters at St James' Park will be desperately hoping that the former Borussia Dortmund man isn't ruled out for too long, but it's a disappointing blow for the Magpies nonetheless.

Isak Suffers Toe Injury for Newcastle

He's a doubt for Fulham

As per MailOnline, Isak has suffered a toe injury and is now a doubt to face Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday. The Swedish striker was forced off against Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out with an eye complaint, but he's now suffered a fresh injury problem.

Isak, described as 'outstanding', is Howe's main centre-forward, especially with Callum Wilson also unavailable at the moment due to his own fitness problems. The North East club did recruit another striker during the summer transfer window - William Osula - but the young forward has a lack of Premier League experience.

Alexander Isak's season-by-season record at Newcastle United 2022/23 2023/24 2024/25 Appearances 27 40 4 Goals 10 25 1 Assists 3 2 1 Yellow cards 3 1 0 Sent off 0 0 0

It will be interesting to see whether Howe opts to give Osula a chance to impress despite his lack of minutes in England's top flight. Another option would be for Newcastle to implement a strikerless system, with Anthony Gordon potentially playing through the middle of attack.

Osula is yet to play a single minute in the Premier League for Newcastle this term, so it could be a big ask to throw him straight in at the deep end. Last season for Sheffield United, who finished bottom of the table, subsequently relegated to the Championship, the Danish striker started nine games in the league, playing a total of 786 minutes.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander Isak averaged a goal every 108 minutes in the Premier League last season, with him having a 27 per cent conversion rate.

Arsenal are monitoring

GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed that Isak isn't any closer to signing a new deal with Newcastle despite the Magpies being keen to tie him down to a longer contract. Newcastle are being forced to remain patient, and the Swedish striker does still have four years remaining.

It's understood that Arsenal could make a move to secure his signature in 2025 with the Gunners closely monitoring Isak. Newcastle are hoping to reward the striker with a pay rise and are happy to include a release clause to get a deal done. An announcement on a new contract is far from imminent as they continue to try and find an agreement with Isak.

