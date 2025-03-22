Summary Arne Slot will be looking for a new striker for Liverpool in the summer.

Alexander Isak and Julian Alvarez have been touted as potential arrivals.

The stats of the two strikers have been compared to see which player Slot should focus on.

A dream debut season at Liverpool is nearly complete for Arne Slot, with the Reds seemingly just a few games away from being crowned Premier League champions. Given the lack of reinforcements made at the start of the season, to see where the Anfield outfit are heading into the final couple of months of the campaign is staggering, but one eye has to go towards next term.

With the possibility that Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, and Mohamed Salah could all depart in the summer, some big fresh faces will be needed. Especially if the Egyptian fails to secure a new deal, the Merseysiders will be in desperate need of a new striker to replace the 32-year-old's goals. There’s nothing to suggest Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota are the right men for such a responsibility.

Two names being linked with a move to the club are Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez and the man who scored Newcastle's second against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final, Alexander Isak. While both would certainly strengthen the attack, this is how each of them compare to one another as GIVEMESPORT attempts to answer which one Slot should prioritise in the transfer window.

Stats have been taken from the 2024/25 Premier League and La Liga campaigns.

Finishing

Isak has been the more prolific of the pair in their respective leagues