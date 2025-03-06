Liverpool are interested in signing Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak according to The Athletic's David Ornstein.

Isak is a player attracting interest from a host of clubs at the moment after exceptional performances for the Magpies in the Premier League. Understandably, getting him out of Newcastle won't be easy with Eddie Howe's side having ambitions to push themselves towards the top of the table.

If Isak, described as 'world-class', does somehow become available in the summer transfer window, there is likely to be a competitive race to secure his signature.

Speaking in his Q&A for The Athletic, Ornstein has confirmed that Liverpool do have an interest in signing Isak, but it won't be easy to convince Newcastle to part ways. Talk in the industry suggests the Magpies could demand in the region of £150m to allow him to depart...

"They will obviously have multiple options on their radar but the only name I've personally heard of so far - which others have already reported - is Alexander Isak. Liverpool aren't alone in liking the Swede - we know Mikel Arteta wants to sign him, Chelsea and Barcelona have been also been linked and I'm sure many other sides would be keen, too, if the opportunity arose. But that's a big 'if'. Newcastle have no intention of selling their best player and, understandably, don't welcome this kind of conversation. Isak has more than three years left on his existing contract, he is very well paid and there's no financial requirement for the St James's Park hierarchy to cash in. Now, every player has their price and while I'm not aware of Newcastle specifically setting one for Isak, the number that seems to circulate around the industry is something like £150m. Perhaps if teams are prepared to make such eye-watering offers there's a conversation to be had. But Newcastle hold the aces here and their plan will be to build with, rather than without, him. Liverpool are only going to consider making a move if Isak is genuinely available; they're not the type of club to engage in a wild goose chase. But I do think (sorry to say this, Newcastle fans) his future will be one of the big talking points heading into and during the summer transfer window."

It appears unlikely that Liverpool will be able to secure his signature in the upcoming window, unless they fancy paying an extortionate fee. Newcastle will likely see Liverpool as their rivals in the race for the Champions League places next season, so it certainly wouldn't go down well if they sold Isak to the Merseyside club.

