Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak will play an 'important' role for the club, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 23-year-old is yet to fully nail down a starting spot at St James' Park since his move from La Liga.

Newcastle United news - Alexander Isak

Isak signed for Newcastle for a club-record fee of £63m from Spanish club Real Sociedad, according to Sky Sports.

Before the international break, Isak scored three goals in two games to help Newcastle get back on track after four matches without a win.

The Swedish international has missed a large part of the season through injury, but he's now made it difficult for Callum Wilson to find a place in the starting XI.

Wilson has scored just once since October, so the Magpies' Champions League push has tailed off over the last few months. Eddie Howe will need one of his strikers firing in order to finish in the top four, and Isak could now play a crucial role at St James' Park.

What has Jones said about Isak?

Jones has suggested that Isak could play an important role for Newcastle for the rest of the season, but he will have to be consistent or there's a chance they use their financial power to bring in another forward.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Newcastle are going to be looking to evolve so quickly over the next couple of seasons that he has to continue every week to show why they invested in him and what he's going to continue to return for them.

"The second that he stops doing that they'll be looking for somebody who can be another level up from him. But, I think he will be important and I've got a reasonable amount of faith in him returning the goals."

How has Isak performed this season?

Isak has started just seven games in the Premier League, but has managed to score six goals, as per FBref.

It's clear that if Isak stays fit, then he has to be the main man for Newcastle up top, with Wilson scoring just seven times in more than double the number of starts as Isak.

The former Sociedad striker has averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.97 in the league and averages a goal every 104 minutes.

Isak has missed 13 games through injury this campaign, so staying off the treatment table could be the difference between Newcastle qualifying for the Champions League or not.