Following Newcastle United's big-money takeover in late 2021, the club have signed a plethora of exciting talent, but few have had quite the impact that Alexander Isak's had at St. James' Park since his move in 2022. The Swedish forward has been electric up front for the Magpies, scoring 54 times in 95 appearances for the side. He played a role in the club returning to the Champions League for the first time in decades and has thrived against the very best sides in England.

He's competed against the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea following his move to England. He's played at iconic grounds such as Old Trafford, Stamford Bridge and Villa Park and in front of some of the wildest fans on the globe. When asked about the best away atmosphere he'd played in while he's been in the Premier League, though, only one stadium came to mind for the 25-year-old.

Isak Named Anfield the Best Away Atmosphere in the Premier League

He is impressed by the Liverpool faithful

During an appearance on Sky Sport's Saturday Social, Isak was asked about the best atmosphere outside of Newcastle that he'd experienced during his time in the Premier League and he was quick to name Liverpool and Anfield. The Merseyside club is known for its rabid fanbase and Anfield has long been considered one of the most intimidating grounds for away teams to play at. Isak clearly agrees too. When asked to name the best away atmosphere, he said:

"Anfield is good. Very good."

The striker's record at Anfield clearly shows how much he enjoys visiting the ground too. Following his move to Newcastle, he's played against Liverpool twice in the league at the ground and while his side have come away empty-handed on both instances, he's scored a goal on each visit.

It shouldn't be any surprise that the striker rises to the occasion in the Anfield atmosphere, though. He gets to play in an environment just as electric at St. James' Park almost every other week.

