Highlights Alexander Isak is reportedly stalling on a new deal, potentially opening the door to Arsenal.

Swedish forward could be seen as the perfect striker to help the Gunners win the Premier League.

Isak netted 21 Premier League goals last season.

Another summer transfer window is rapidly coming to a close, and thus far it has been another summer of Arsenal once again chasing their much-sought after dream striking solution; yet ultimately, failing to make a deal happen.

One such target, however, may just have handed Arsenal and their fans an unlikely boost. Newcastle United's Alexander Isak is said to be resisting the temptation to sign a lucrative new deal on Tyneside, instead opting to assess all the associated benefits and drawbacks of remaining with the Magpies, before making a decision on his long-term future.

Related Exclusive: £150m Star 'Stalling' on Signing Fresh Newcastle Contract Newcastle United frontman Alexander Isak has resisted the temptation to rush into penning an improved deal

Isak Could be the Missing Piece

Goal tally in 2023-24 the third best in the league

While Newcastle themselves are seen by many as an attractive proposition - given their near-limitless financial backing under their Saudi Arabian ownership - even the most hopeful of Newcastle fans would acknowledge the fact that they are still many years from truly challenging at the top end of the Premier League.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have lost out on the past two titles by five points in 2022/2023 and two points in 2023/2024, with many highlighting their lack of a reliable striker as their clear - and arguably sole remaining - weakness.

Fans of the Gunners won't need reminding of the impact that a key signing up top can have on a title-chasing team's fortunes, with Robin van Persie's 2012 transfer to Manchester United essentially having handed one of their main rivals the Premier League title. Whilst no doubt still a painful memory to many fans, others would do well to take inspiration from the situation.

Yes, 24-year-old Isak is still young in footballing terms, and yes, this is unlikely to be his last large contract at the elite level within the sport - but a footballing career can be fickle and fleeting, and Arsenal could offer something to Isak that very few clubs in the world could at the minute; the temptation of immediate success and trophies, with he as their talisman.

Alexander Isak's 2023-24 Premier League Statistics Appearances 30 Goals 21 Assists 2 Progressive Passes per 90 mins 2.84 Progressive Carries per 90 mins 2.65

Related Exclusive: Arsenal Eye New Forward After 'Going Cold' on £50m Striker Arsenal are still looking to sign an attacker despite dropping out of the race for Ivan Toney.

Swede's Newcastle Contract

Isak still has four years remaining

While Isak ponders his next move and the supposed lucrative contract extension that is on offer, it is also worth remembering that he is hardly coming to the end of his deal. The Swedish striker still has four years remaining on his £120,000-per-week deal, having signed a six-year deal upon his transfer to Newcastle in 2022.

Couple this with the fact that Newcastle splashed a club-record transfer fee to secure his signature - reported at £63m - and things do get a little more complicated. Eddie Howe's United would no doubt be looking to make a healthy profit on their prized asset, and would also be more than aware of the effect that selling Isak to Arsenal would have on arguably one of their direct rivals. A transfer fee in excess of £100m appears a near inevitability.

But again, there is some hope to be found in this. At the time, much was made of the £100m fee paid by Arsenal for West Ham's Declan Rice, just last summer, and yet within months of the midfielder's move it seemed the fee had been all but forgotten. Rice's immediate and sizable impact was clear for all to see, and were he to have inspired Arsenal to a first title win in 20 years, no one could have questioned the decision to spend big.

The same could be true for Isak. Tall, standing at 6ft4ins, great with both feet and in the air, and adept at both carrying the ball himself as well as making penetrating runs into the final third, he appears on paper the perfect answer to Arsenal's occasional goal-scoring woes.

Related Eddie Howe Makes Feelings Clear on Isak Links to Chelsea Alexander Isak is the among the players linked with a move away from Newcastle United this summer

What Isak Brings to Arsenal

Goals in big moments could turn the tide

Isak would also bring with him a proven record of success in the Premier League. Since making the move from Real Sociedad in 2022, Isak has scored 31 times in just 52 Premier League appearances - a ratio of 0.6 goals per game.

To offer some comparison across that same time frame from their current options, Gabriel Jesus has registered just 15 times in his 53 appearances (0.28 goals per appearance), Bukayo Saka has registered 30 times in his 73 (0.41 goals per appearance), and new signing Kai Havertz hit 13 in his first 37 appearances (0.35 goals per appearance).

It is one of football's oldest tropes, but Arsenal's need of a 20-goal-a-season striker is only getting more and more clear to see. With one of the Premier League's hottest talents now said to be at least assessing his options, at the same time that they remain in the market for the final piece of their title-winning jigsaw, Arsenal might just have found their solution.

Alexander Isak vs Arsenal Forwards in the Premier League 2023-24 Statistic Gabriel Jesus Eddie Nketiah Kai Havertz Alexander Isak Goals 4 5 13 21 Non-Pen xG 0.41 0.37 0.33 0.58 Touches in Attacking Penalty Box per 90 8.26 6.55 5.55 5.00 Successful Take-Ons per 90 2.20 0.70 0.51 1.55 Shot Creating Actions Per 90 3.49 2.27 3.17 2.74

Statistics courtesy of FBREF and Transfermarkt.