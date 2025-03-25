If anyone still questions Alexander Isak's status as one of the best strikers in world football right now, then let his highlights from Sweden's 5-1 win over Northern Ireland be the answer. The Newcastle United talisman has been sensational this season, and his appetite for the back of the net doesn't stop just because there's an international break in session.

Although the 25-year-old only got on the scoresheet himself once, with Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga among the four other different scorers on Tuesday night, his all-around display will certainly come as an exciting watch for supporters of his potential suitors - such as that of Liverpool and Arsenal, who are currently poised to be the two main characters in a transfer tug of war in the summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 77 Premier League appearances at the time of writing, Alexander Isak has scored 50 goals, the sixth-fastest to reach that half-a-century milestone.

Fresh off his Carabao Cup heroics at Wembley Stadium, where he helped Newcastle overcome Liverpool and clinch their first piece of silverware in 70 years, Isak is riding a blistering run of form for both club and country at the business end of the campaign.

Related Arsenal, Barcelona or Liverpool - who does Alexander Isak favour joining? According to reports in Spain, Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is open to a move to Spanish giants Barcelona but would prefer to join Premier League leaders Liverpool if they make a move for the 25-year-old Sweden international this summer. The in-demand striker has also been linked with a move to Mikel Arteta's Arsenal and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently provided an update about his future. ‘Newcastle keep insisting in private and in public that they want to keep Alexander Isak,’ Romano said. ‘They hope to be in the Champions League next season but, in any case, they want to keep Alexander Isak at the club, so that’s the message from Newcastle. ‘But I keep telling you that big, big, massive proposals will come to the table for Alexander Isak because Arsenal will be there, Arsenal want Isak. ‘Liverpool are also there for Alexander Isak, they already made some contacts with people close to the player, so both clubs are interested in Alexander Isak. ‘For Arsenal, he is t

Alexander Isak's Highlights in Sweden 5-1 Northern Ireland

In the modern incarnation of football, where wingers are quickly becoming the primary goalscorers, there are hardly any true strikers left in the market. However, one player still showing that the complete forward isn't extinct is Isak. Having started and played the full 90 minutes for Sweden in midweek, his statistics prove so.

The tall, dangly-legged marksman scored, assisted, took three shots, completed three of his five dribble attempts, and won seven of his nine duels. He also took 13 touches in the Northern Ireland box, made five ball recoveries, and boasted having created two big chances for his teammates. Watch some of his highlights below:

It didn't take long before social media caught on to the Swede's stellar performance, and it's clear he'd be welcomed into plenty of big clubs' striker's units with open arms. "Bring him to the Emirates now", one X user remarked, while another added: "I need him at my club yesterday." A third then continued:

"He can score. He can create chances. He can dribble. He’s fast and agile. This is the best striker in the world."

With another user concluding: "Alexander Isak dancing around defenders, but this time on the international stage. Nothing changes," the general consensus now is that, while nobody can be certain where he will end up, Isak has all but outgrown the comforts of St James' Park, and it surely won't be long before he is leading the line for a bigger club, whether that be in England or further afield.

After Arsenal have dealt with a build up of injuries to players in their attacking cohort, the Emirates faithful will be hoping Mikel Arteta takes action and pulls the trigger on a deal that feels like it's been in the 'he says, she says' phase for the best part of 12 months. Declan Rice may have seemed like the final piece in the jigsaw puzzle of Premier League success, but a number nine could well be the actual finishing touch.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt & Sofascore (correct as of 25/03/2025)