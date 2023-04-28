Newcastle United embarrassed relegation-threatened Everton in their own stadium on Thursday night.

A 4-1 win put The Magpies in pole position to earn qualification to the Champions League for the 2023/24 season.

The biggest talking point from the game was the outrageous skill shown by Alexander Isak in the build-up to Jacob Murphy's goal to make it 3-1.

Alexander Isak's insane assist

The Swedish striker displayed incredible agility and close control for a man of his stature by taking on six Everton players as he made his way into the box.

Navigating his way through desperate Everton challenges, Isak elegantly found his way into the penalty box before knocking it across goal for Murphy to tap into an empty net.

Or so it seemed.

In an unexpected turn, the 23-year-old was not awarded the credit for assisting the goal. Outrage within the fantasy football community!

But why exactly was the assist not given?

Why was Isak not rewarded the assist for Murphy goal?

You need to look a lot closer at the clip in order to catch the reason his assist was cruelly taken away from him.

As the ball is traveling across the face of goal, it takes a slight nick off James Tarkowski before falling into the path of Murphy.

While this is a harsh decision, the only reason that goal will be remembered for years to come is the contribution of Newcastle's record signing.

After all, who really remembers Dirk Kuyt putting the ball in the net following a similar run from Luis Suárez against Manchester United in 2011?

History will be kind to Isak, despite the record books not reflecting his contribution.

Isak has impressed in his debut season at Newcastle

Despite an injury plagued first half of the season, Isak has still managed to contribute 10 goals from 16 games in the Premier League.

Hitting double figures in his first season is impressive as it is, but to do so without playing for half the season, is incredible.

He is also facing stiff competition from Callum Wilson for a starting place and looks destined to lead the line on a consistent basis next season.

His finishing has been brilliant to see, but his all round game deserves credit also.

He holds the ball up brilliantly, he glides across the pitch with the ball at his feet, he has a ridiculous amount of pace, and can pick a pass.

This all presents a recipe for one of the most exciting talents in the league, if not, the world.