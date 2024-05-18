Highlights Arsenal need a new striker to enhance their squad.

Gunners legend Paul Merson has recommended Newcastle's Alexander Isak as their top target.

Isak has shown prolific talent with 30 goals in just 49 Premier League games.

Arsenal's transfer window is set to start the moment that the full-time whistle blows in the Premier League - and with a striker at the top of their wishlist, Gunners legend Paul Merson has told the club to sign Newcastle star Alexander Isak to take them to "another level".

The north London outfit have had a brilliant season on the whole, reaching the Champions League quarter-finals and pushing Manchester City all the way to the final day in the top-flight; but there have been problems arising regardless of their success on the pitch. One of those is the striker conundrum that Mikel Arteta faces. Gabriel Jesus has suffered with a lack of form and injury woes this season despite his multi-million pound signing from Manchester City two years ago, whilst Eddie Nketiah has been a substitute player and doesn't look to be forcing his way into the first-team picture any time soon.

With that in mind, the Gunners have been linked with a plethora of strikers to supplement Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka on the wings - and Merson thinks that Arsenal chiefs need to bang on the door for Isak with the Swede able to take Arsenal "to another level."

Merson: Isak Moving On "Wouldn't Be a Surprise"

Plenty of top clubs will be slooking at securing Isak's services

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Merson said that the Magpies will need to look over their shoulder at any elite club sniffing around for their key players, and despite labelling them as a "massive" team, he backed Arsenal to make a move for the 20-goal talent. He said:

"Newcastle need to look to keep their players as teams are going to be sniffing around for Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes," Merson wrote. "They are a massive team, but I wouldn’t be surprised if some of their stars moved on to win trophies. If Arsenal sign a striker like Isak, I think they go to another level."

Arsenal Have Previously Targeted Alexander Isak

The Swede has been touted wirth an Emirates move before

Arsenal did have interest in Isak when he was at Real Sociedad, and having failed to complete a deal to bring him to the Emirates, he subsequently moved to Tyneside for £63million - where has become undoubtedly one of the Premier League's best strikers.

30 goals in just 49 Premier league games is an insane tally and for a side that has suffered form loss in areas this season, he is without a doubt Newcastle's most important player, which has seen the club head into the final day in control of a European space.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal have the second-most goal in the Premier League this season (89), behind Manchester City (93)

Isak was rarely a prolific goalscorer for Sociedad with 33 goals in 105 games, and just six goals in his final full season for the Basque side, but that has been dispelled at St. James' Park. After becoming the third-top scorer in the Premier League - having played four games less than Cole Palmer in second - he's arguably the second-best striker in the division behind Erling Haaland.

The Gunners lack a striker who knows where the net is. Jesus is best suited to being a second striker, evidenced by his four goals in 26 games this season; and whilst his chance creation and dribbling is top-tier, Arsenal just need a striker who can capitalise on the service from Saka, Martin Odegaard and many more.

