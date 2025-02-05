Former Russian heavyweight boxer and world champion challenger, Alexander Povetkin, is set to have a significant part of his fighting resume scrapped after recent findings of past doping offences.

It has been revealed through a wider probe into systemic doping within Russian sports by the International Testing Agency (ITA) and International Boxing Association that Povetkin tested positive for ostarine back in 2014. Ostarine is a selective androgen receptor modulator and is known to enhance performance and enable muscle growth.

The ITA states the retired Russian has currently been serving a provisional suspension since last October, and the ban will prohibit him from making any comeback to the ring until at least October 2028, which, given his age, is highly unlikely.

Povetkin officially hung up his gloves in 2021, three months after a rematch loss to Britain's Dillian Whyte. The defeat saw Whyte avenge a shocking loss to the Russian from six months prior when he was stopped by a devastating uppercut in the fifth round.

Povetkin previously served a one-year ban from boxing in 2016 after testing positive for ostarine and meldonium. This caused a previously announced fight for the WBC heavyweight title with Deontay Wilder to be cancelled.

The ITA confirms their new findings mean Povetkin's fight records from October 2014 to October 2024 have been officially disqualified and revoked. These latest developments will wipe out the 12 fights Povetkin took part in during the last seven years of his career. These include a loss to Anthony Joshua for the unified heavyweight title in 2018, a victory over Carlos Takam for the WBC Silver title in 2014, and his two fights with Whyte.