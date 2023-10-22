Highlights Alexander Volkanovski revealed that taking the fight against Islam Makhachev was more than just about money, as he has been struggling mentally during periods of inactivity.

On Saturday at UFC 294, Alexander Volkanovski — the featherweight champion — had a main event match-up with lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev. Although the bout ended with the Australian losing in the first round via knockout, he later revealed at the post-fight press conference that the fight mattered for him more than just getting financial benefits.

Volkanovski admitted he's been struggling mentally recently, especially when he's not in a training camp for a fight. He took the Makhachev fight on just 12 days' notice, which led to him saying: “I get it, a lot of people say it’s for the money and all that. But it was more than that.”

Continuing, the featherweight champ then started to get emotional, and while trying to control it, spoke about the hardships that he has faced in the downtime and how the period of inactivity between the fights wasn’t favourable for his mentality: “It’s really hard for the athlete. I’ve never thought I would struggle with it.”

The fighter then confessed that the gaps between fights and the spare time created when he's got nothing to train for causes him serious mental issues, further stating: “I just do my head in. I needed a fight. Then this opportunity came up.”

Volkanovski also commented on the outcome of the fight, addressing the comments about his current form: “I’ll be honest, I wasn’t training as much as I should have.”

Despite, as he says, with what he felt was a lack of training, he revealed how the fight wasn’t a matter of ‘want’ but ‘must’ to pull him out of the struggle that came from the time between the fights. “I had to do it. I had to take it. I’m telling myself it was meant to be. I struggle a little bit not fighting.”

Alexander Volkanovski's MMA career Fights 29 Wins 26 Losses 3

The fighter also discussed how the struggles mentally left him feeling confused, stating: “I don’t know how, I have a beautiful family.” Volkanovski then disclosed what for him was the most important thing to get out of that struggle: “You just have to keep busy.” He even admitted that he wants to address that matter to UFC, concluding: “I will just ask UFC to keep me busy. Because I need to be kept busy, I need not be in camp, otherwise I’m gonna do my head-in.”

It was an act of bravery for Volkanovski to reveal how he dealt with the pressure caused by the in-between time. It was clearly not easy for him to get honest about the fight, as evident by his emotional response, the fight’s outcome, the struggles he faced before entering the fight on Saturday, and how they impacted his training process. Volkanovski also added that the aforementioned mental strain played a big role in his decision to enter the bout on such short notice.

On Saturday, it was the second time Volkanovski and Makhachev met in the UFC. The first fight ended with the latter winning via unanimous decision. Should the Australian clear the medical requirements after the recent fight, the next bout for him is expected to be in January against Illia Topuria. As the fighter revealed he wants to get busy, the fight for the defence of his title is likely to happen.