Highlights Arnold Allen is favored to win against Giga Chikadze when the pair collide at UFC 304 on Saturday.

Bobby Green, meanwhile, is expected to beat Paddy Pimblett, as the American has advantages in wrestling and striking.

Tom Aspinall likely to defend interim heavyweight title against Curtis Blaydes in rematch.

Alexander Volkanovski has taken to his YouTube channel to make his official predictions for UFC 304. The pay-per-view event will take place this Saturday at the Co-op Live in Manchester, England. Leon Edwards will aim to defend his welterweight title for the third time as he faces Belal Muhammad in a rematch. In the co-main event, Tom Aspinall will look to defend his interim heavyweight title in a rematch, facing Curtis Blaydes.

In his breakdown video, former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanvoski gave his predictions for four of the five main card fights.

Arnold Allen vs Giga Chikadze

Volkanovski's pick: Arnold Allen

To start the predictions, Alexander Volkanovski backed English fighter Arnold Allen in a matchup with Georgian Giga Chikadze. Picking among his fellow featherweights, Volkanovski chose Allen, who is currently the bookmaker's favorite to win. However, the Australian did not rule out Chikadze's chances in the bout.

"I expected Arnold Allen to be favorite, and I'm still picking him to win. Can Giga [Chickadze] pull off an upset? Absolutely. Giga is obviously a very high-level kickboxer. He's got some good, sneaky kicks that come from weird angles... Arnold Allen though, he has a lot more tools... I think he [Allen] will pull off a win. I will go with a decision win, I don't see it being a finish."

Bobby Green vs Paddy Pimblett

Volkanovski's pick: Bobby Green

In the lightweight division, Liverpool's Paddy Pimblett will take on Bobby Green at UFC 304. Describing the bout as "a big step up for Paddy Pimblett", Volkanovski revealed he thinks it will be the American that prevails on Saturday night. Breaking down the fight, Volkanovski feels the wrestling and ground game of Pimblett will be a useful asset. However, he also feels Green will have an advantage on the feet. Agreeing with the bookmakers, Volkanovski believes Green is the rightful favorite; "I'm going to have to go with Bobby Green."

Tom Aspinall vs Curtis Blaydes II

Volkanovski's pick: Tom Aspinall

In a heavyweight rematch for the interim belt, Tom Aspinall will look to amend his loss to Curtis Blaydes after an injury disrupted his winning streak in 2022. Describing himself as a "big, big fan of Tom Aspinall", Volkanovski feels the interim champion will successfully defend his title on Saturday.

"I can't pick against Tom Aspinall. Tom Aspinall is that good. I think he can handle the wrestling... I don't think he [Blaydes] can control him the whole fight. I think Tom Aspinall is eventually going to catch him anyway... I'm going to go with Tom Aspinall.

Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad II

Volkanovski's pick: Leon Edwards

In the second rematch on the main card, Leon Edwards will aim to defend his 170lbs title against Belal Muhammad. Volkanovksi feels that "well-rounded" Leon Edwards will be capable of extending his unbeaten streak to 14 fights. Despite feeling that Muhammad is a strong fighter, Edwards is Volkanovski's final pick for the main event.

"He [Muhammad] impressed me in the [Sean] Brady fight. I did not expect him to just walk through Brady like he did. But I can't see him doing that to Leon... Leon is too tidy, too well-trained. He's going to turn up 100%. So I have to go with Leon Edwards.

The event airs as a pay-per-view on ESPN in the US, and TNT Sports in the UK.