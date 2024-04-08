Highlights UFC 300 boasts three title fights and 12 champions, generating excitement and anticipation among fans and fighters alike.

The UFC 300 fight card is set to be the biggest night in UFC history. Topping the absolutely stacked card are three title fights including the light heavyweight, women's strawweight, and BMF titles. There are 12 current or former champions on the card and the insane match-ups start with the opening fight between Deiveson Figueiredo and Cody Garbrandt. Everyone is going crazy with anticipation and predictions for the night.

Alexander Volkanovski Makes His Pick for Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway

One of the people making their picks for UFC 300 is former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. One of the fights he spent time breaking down was the BMF fight between reigning champion Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway.

“It’s a great fight and it’s hard to pick against Gaethje, but it’s hard to pick against Max Holloway…I can’t wait for this fight, it’s going to be exciting, I think you could say that it’s a pick-‘em," he said in the video. “A lot of people are counting [Holloway] out and I don’t know why, I think it’s just purely because he’s moving up against a powerful dude in Justin Gaethje, which is fair enough, that’s a fair assessment and I get it.”

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Alexander Volkanovski of Australia speaks during his post fight press conference after his win against Brian Ortega in their Featherweight title fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Volkanovski appeared ready to pick Gaethje at first but in the end, chose his former opponent. “I am going to lean towards Justin Gaethje, [because] it’s a five rounder and you’ve seen him do well in the later rounds," he said. "We can’t forget about Max Holloway’s chin, it’s an undefeated chin, it really is – I’ve tried cracking it, and many other people have tried cracking it – Will Justin Gaethje be the guy to finish it, I don’t know because it just doesn’t happen. I don’t think his chin gets cracked. Sorry guys, it’s exciting man this is getting me [hyped] you know. I’m going to say my pick will be Max Holloway, that’s a tricky one, a very tricky one but I’m going to Max Holloway.”

Alexander Volkanovski Makes His Prediction for Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Another fight he went in-depth on is the fight between Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan which takes place on the main card at UFC 300. "This one is a trick one," Volkanovski said. "Tsarukyan has all the skills to be able to control Charles Oliveira and win. I do feel he could be a bit of a risk-taker. He loves his scrambles. He doesn't mind throwing hands to find his way to the takedown. He's coming off finishes. Does he go that route? Does he not want to grapple with Charles Oliveira because of Charles Oliveira's finishing rate? Does he not want to go there?"

From there Volkanovski thought about his next comments, taking the time to go over the fight in his head.

"Stylistically, again, and you know I like the underdogs, who do I think is a safer bet? I think ... it's a three-rounder... I think ... Arman but I can definitely see Charles Oliveira getting the finish here. I could definitely see it."

As Volkanovski began to work out how he could see Oliveira winning, he began switching sides again. "Man, I'm starting to lean a little bit to Charles Oliveira here." You'll have to watch the rest of the breakdown on his YouTube below and then tune in on Saturday night to see how spot-on with his predictions he is.