Alexander Volkanovski picked up yet another UFC win over Yair Rodriguez last night, and Israel Adesanya was sent into a frenzy.

'The Great' was returning to the octagon looking to bounce back from his defeat to Russian star Islam Makhachev when stepping up to try and become a two-weight champion.

He would take on leading featherweight contender Rodriguez, who had picked up two wins over Brian Ortega and Josh Emmett to earn his shot at the crown.

But in trademark fashion, Volkanovski dominated from the opening bell and sealed the show with a remarkable moment which was celebrated around the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Alexander Volkanovski's win over Yair Rodriguez

Volkanovski is considered one of the current pound-for-pound best and was looking to reinstate his dominance back at featherweight to defend his title.

Rodriguez was looking to pose his own threat to the crown, but in truth it never looked in doubt, for the Australian who began the fight dominating on the ground after shooting a takedown in the opening minutes.

The champion continued his dominance on the ground throughout the first stanza, landing some big shots and even a failed submission attempt as he looked to seize the initiative.

His rival seemed to have no answer for his dominance, and faced the second round bloodied as the belt appeared to be slipping away from him quickly.

In the third period, he looked to be trying to plant his feet and let his shots go but Volkanovski quickly responded with a swift counter combination.

WATCH: Alexander Volkanovski's TKO win

A meaty right hand saw his opponent dazed before a brutal knee saw him able to dump his opponent to the ground and continue some vicious ground-and-pound.

After it continued for a number of seconds with the challenger unable to hit back, the referee Herb Dean stepped in and halted the contest which saw Volkanovski once again retaining his status.

He then called for a rematch against Makhachev in his post-fight interview, which UFC fans are likely to want to see given the close nature of the first contest.

Israel Adesanya's wild reaction to Alexander Volkanovski's win

Adesanya trains with Volkanovski and the pair were pictured in sparring together as preparation for their upcoming fights, including the New Zealander's clash with Dricus Du Plessis in two months time.

He was sat in the arena supporting the featherweight champion and was sent into wild scenes after the TKO moment became reality.

'The Last Stylebender' first jumped out of his seat as the moment happened, before climbing the barrier and ferociously slamming his chest in excitement.

As the beating continued and the stoppage came, he then leant back and screamed as if he was WWE star Triple-H before collapsing to his knees and cheering.

The 33-year-old was clearly delighted for his teammate who could now set up even bigger and better fights as he will likely resume his quest to become the latest UFC double-champion.

WATCH: Israel Adesanya's wild reaction

Fellow UFC star Michael Chandler looked confused behind him but laughed it off as he too sat in a star-studded front row for the event.

UFC champions Leon Edwards and Aljamain Sterling also watched on while, Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal were also spotted in the crowd.