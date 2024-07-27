Highlights Volkanovski dealt with a disrespectful fan perfectly during a UFC 304 fan event.

The Australian was quizzed about his most devastating defeat, but handled it with class.

Volkanovski hasn't competed since losing his UFC Featherweight Championship in February.

Hall of Famer Michael Bisping hit back when a fan asked Alexander Volkanovski a controversial question during a fan Q&A ahead of UFC 304, but the Australian superstar didn't need his help as he brushed the comment off in fine style.

Ahead of Saturday's pay-per-view event at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, Volkanovski took to the stage to answer fan questions before the weigh-ins, with Bisping serving as the host. However, one individual in attendance decided to try and have a laugh at the expense of the former UFC Featherweight Champion by bringing up his most devastating defeat.

The 35-year-old stepped in on short notice to take on Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 in October 2023 after the Russian's original challenger for his lightweight title, Charles Oliveira, was forced out of the bout. It was a huge gamble for Volkanovski who had already been defeated by Makhachev in their first fight - and it did not pay off.

Fan Reminds Volkanovski of Brutal KO Defeat to Makhachev at UFC 294

'Volk' tasted defeat after taking the fight on 11 days' notice

In the aftermath of the loss, most praised Volkanovski for his willingness to take on any challenge. On Friday evening, though, the fan in Manchester wasn't looking to show respect as he asked: "How did that head-kick feel from Islam Makhachev?”

Volkanovski would have been forgiven for taking offence at the comment, he chose the comedy route, responding: "It felt real good." He did not stop there, as he continued: “Wait, wait, wait… What head-kick? I don’t remember a thing. What happened?”

Volkanovski diffused the situation well, but Bisping couldn't help but call the fan was 'a d***head' as the rest of the arena booed the question. The fighters did a good job of putting the punter in his place, while also not escalating the situation to delight the fan in his inflammatory remark.

This was not the only moment of the Q&A session of interest, though, as Volkanovski said that he wanted to have another shot at Ilia Topuria. The Australian lost his featherweight crown to Topuria at UFC 298 in February, and has not appeared in the Octagon since.

This loss also doubled his losing streak, with Volkanovski now losing both of his last two fights and winning only one of his last four. Despite his shaky record as of late, he still maintained that he had “itchy knuckles” in the pre-event Q&A session, showing that he has not lost his appetite for competition.

Related UFC 304: GIVEMESPORT Staff Picks Check out GMS staff members' picks in the three top bouts for the UFC's long-awaited return to Manchester...

Despite his recent record, it should not be forgotten that Volkanovski has some very credible fighters on his hit-list. He was defeated Max Holloway three times, as well as bettering the likes of Jose Aldo and Brian Ortega.

Volkanovski has also had struggles outside of the Octagon, which he opened up about following his defeat at the hands of Makhachev. He revealed in a post-fight conference that he was not training as much as he should have on account of his mental health struggles.

In the candid statement, he said:

"A lot of people will say it’s for the money and all that, but it was much more than that. It was hard. It really is hard for athletes. Sorry... I never thought I’d struggle with it, but for some reason when I wasn’t fighting or in camp, f**k, sorry... I was just doing my head in. I needed a fight. This opportunity came up and to be honest, I wasn’t training as much as I should’ve. But I thought I had to do it. I had to take it. I’m telling myself it’s meant to be."

"I was struggling a bit not fighting, doing my head in. I don’t know how. Everything’s fine. I have a beautiful family but I don’t know. You just need to keep busy. That’s why I just asked the UFC to keep my busy. I just need to be keeping busy. I need to be in camp, otherwise I’m going to do my own head in."