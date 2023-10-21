Highlights UFC 294 features a highly anticipated rematch between Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev, with Volkanovski looking to overcome the odds without the support of his hometown fans in Abu Dhabi.

Makhachev's previous victory over Volkanovski showcased his takedown skills and potential to fulfill a legacy, following in the footsteps of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Volkanovski made an impressive 12-pound weight loss in just 12 hours before the weigh-in, demonstrating the dedication and precision involved in weight cutting in the UFC.

UFC 294 is finally upon us, with a card full of talent and a surprise title rematch that has fans in hot debate. Alexander Volkanovski once again faces off against Islam Makhachev in a lightweight bout, in a repeat of the incredible title fight we saw back in February at UFC 284.

Makhachev came out on top in the pair's first fight, successfully defending his title and beating Volkanovski in front of his fellow Australians at Perth's RAC Arena. This time round, UFC is heading back to Abu Dhabi, meaning the latter will have to overcome the odds even more without the support of his hometown fans.

Makhachev's unanimous decision victory at UFC 284 was all about takedowns, with the prodigy of Khabib Nurmagomedov showing he has what it takes to potentially fulfill a legacy just as big as the undefeated Russian.

Injuries caused havoc to UFC 294

A rematch was always on the cards, but fans were not expecting it this soon. Makhachev was due to fight Charles Oliveira before he pulled out due to injury, leaving Dana White with very little time to find a replacement. Fortunately for the president, Volkanovski offered his services, and has somehow managed to make weight for this fight with just 12 days notice.

When it was announced that the Australian would be replacing Oliveira, fans and critics alike were quick to question how on earth he would get fight ready in such a short amount of time. Fast-forward to yesterday's weigh-in, and we saw all of those critics immediately silenced with Volk showing off his insane physique.

Clips and pictures then began to circulate online of the crazy transformation made, with a before and after photo showing his 12LKG weight loss alongside an explanation of just how the fighters manage to achieve these insane weight cuts.

Alexander Volkanovski's insane weight loss for UFC 294

Some really insightful behind the scenes clips were posted showing Volkanovski's routine over the 12 hours before the weigh-in, with 12 pounds lost in that time alone!

You see the amount of dedication and science that goes into this sport, with the videos showing intense cardio drills followed by stints in a controlled temperature sauna. Everything is done to the most meticulous detail, with the bodies of these athletes hard to comprehend for the average person.

There has always been the question of health surrounding weight cutting in the UFC and any other combat sports, but these guys are surrounded by the very best in the sports science world, and it is clear there are no shortcuts taken.

Aside from the sheer shock factor, the weigh-in was tense to say the least, with both men looking ready for war. It seemed even some of those in Makhachev's team were shocked at the sight of Volk's transformation.

UK and European fans are the lucky ones this time round, with the card set to kick off at around 6pm GMT in Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena, with the main event due to take place at round 10pm GMT.

Whatever happens, fans can expect a battle of epic proportions between these two fighters, and if that's not enough for fans, there is also the small matter of the co-main event between Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev!