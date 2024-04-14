Highlights Max Holloway stunned the fighting world by brutally knocking out Justin Gaethje with just one second remaining in their UFC 300 title fight.

Sat watching the event at home, fellow UFC fighter Alexander Volkanovski couldn't believe what he was seeing, jumping out of his chair in pure shock when the knockout happened.

After the fight, Holloway was quick to call out possible future opponents, eyeing both Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria.

Following UFC 300 in Las Vegas on Saturday night, the BMF title was clinched in some style, with fellow fighters even showing just how impressive it was. Before the headline event between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill, Max Holloway landed an explosive knockout of Justin Gaethje with one second left to steal the title from his opponent with a last-gasp effort.

After struggling in the opening exchanges following a spinning back kick to the face, Gaethje answered back in round four with a fierce right-hand shot of his own, but was unable to sustain this pressure as the round progressed. In round five, both fighters likely knew that Holloway had done enough to claim the win, but perhaps with the $300,000 prize up for grabs for the best performance of the night in the back of their minds, Holloway gestured to his opponent to settle things in the dying seconds.

His opponent accepted, and with one second left, Holloway landed an impressive right-hand effort to send Gaethje to the canvas, tying the record for the latest knockout win in UFC history. This left everyone stunned, including fellow mixed martial artist Alexander Volkanovski, who posted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing his reaction to the fight.

Appearing to be in complete disbelief, Volkanovski’s caption wrote: “Told yas not to count him out!!”

The comments under the Australian’s post also showed just how impressive this knockout really was, with many calling it the best KO in UFC history and “the coldest celebration ever.”

What Next For Max Holloway

Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria are on his radar

After the fight, Holloway called out the fighters he wants to share the cage with next, with the American calling for current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev or featherweight titlist Ilia Topuria.

He said: “I’m him, guys, I’m him. El Matador [Topuria], he is running away from the bull and is running for his life. Time to sign the contract. Spain, Hawaii, whatever. Even Islam. Islam is famous for defending against 45ers, right? I’m him. I’m right here. Any weight, I’m a gladiator. I don’t care. Whoever’s next, sign on the dotted light and let’s get it!”

Close

Makhachev’s last fight was actually against Volkanovski in Abu Dhabi at UFC 294, with the Russian winning in round one by knockout, taking his record to 25-1-0. Despite Holloway’s call-out, Dana White confirmed that the Dagestani’s next fight will be on the 1st of June at UFC 302 against Dustin Poirier, with White also announcing the return of Conor McGregor a few weeks after this clash.

As for Topuria, his last fight was also against Volkanovski, winning by knockout in the second round to take his record to 15-0-0. In an interview with a newspaper in his native country of Spain, the fighter revealed that he hoped to return to the Octagon in October or November, suggesting that he will not be Holloway’s next opponent unless his plans change.