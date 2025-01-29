The heckler who yelled at Alexander Zverev during the Australian Open post-match ceremony has revealed why she did so. In an interview with independent tennis journalist, Ben Rothenberg, "Nina," who claims she is a huge tennis fan, felt the sport had been apathetic to issues like domestic violence.
Nina, which is not her real name, shouted out just before the German's post-match speech: "Australia believes Olya and Brenda!" three times over from the stands of Melbourne Park. This was in reference to the two allegations Zverev has faced.