The heckler who yelled at Alexander Zverev during the Australian Open post-match ceremony has revealed why she did so. In an interview with independent tennis journalist, Ben Rothenberg, "Nina," who claims she is a huge tennis fan, felt the sport had been apathetic to issues like domestic violence.

Nina, which is not her real name, shouted out just before the German's post-match speech: "Australia believes Olya and Brenda!" three times over from the stands of Melbourne Park. This was in reference to the two allegations Zverev has faced.

Alexander Zverev's Domestic Abuse Allegations

Two women in the past have come forward in recent years