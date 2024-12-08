Alexandre Pantoja ruined Kai Asakura's dream UFC debut on Saturday, the 7th of December, as he submitted the Rizin bantamweight champion with a brilliant rear-naked choke to top the UFC 310 pay-per-view event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Watch Pantoja's win right here:

If that were not enough, he then used his time on the mic to cut a promo and attempt to lure a UFC legend back into the game by calling out Demetrious Johnson, who ran rampant through the UFC's flyweight division for years, before leaving to compete in One Championship.

"I'm t he GOAT in here. If you want to prove you're the GOAT, come back."

See his call-out here:

Alexandre Pantoja Gave Kai Asakura a UFC Welcome

Pantoja beat Rizin bantamweight champ in UFC 310 headliner

It is unclear if the UFC boss Dana White could lure Johnson back to combat sports after retirement but, with his latest victory, Pantoja advanced his pro MMA record to 29 (8 KOs and 11 Subs) against 5 losses, with four UFC title fights in a row now.

Earlier on the card, Shavkat Rakhmonov defeated Ian Machado Garry by decision, Ciryl Gane scored a split decision over Alexander Volkov, and Bryce Mitchell sealed an incredible win over Kron Gracie by virtue of a slam and elbows. Choi Doo-ho opened the PPV part of the card with a third-round knockout win over Nate Landwehr.

UFC 310 was the UFC's last show in Las Vegas for 2024 and its penultimate event of the year before it travels to the Amalie Arena for a UFC on ESPN event in Tampa, Florida.

Colby Covington takes on Joaquin Buckley at welterweight in the last ever UFC fight this year, atop a card which also features Cub Swanson against Billy Quarantillo, Vitor Petrino vs Dustin Jacoby, and Adrian Yanez against Daniel Marcos. Michael Johnson opens the main card in a lightweight fight against Ottman Azaitar.

There is then a four-week break for the holidays before the UFC returns in the new year with a Fight Night show at the UFC Apex on the 11th of January. There are only two confirmed fights at this event so far, including a middleweight match between Cesar Almeida and Abdul Razak Alhassan, as well as a featherweight fight involving Christian Rodriguez and Austin Bashi.