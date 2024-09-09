Key Takeaways Few off-season additions put the Washington Wizards at risk of another lottery pick.

The Washington Wizards , stuck in what feels like a never-ending rebuilding cycle, may have their franchise star for the future after they selected Alexandre Sarr with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

But whilst he displayed some shooting struggles in his Summer League campaign, Wizards fans need not fear, because league insider Mark Medina has been left impressed by what he showed on the defensive end of the ball, with the journalist believing Sarr could become a ‘really versatile defender’ for the Wizards this season and beyond.

Wizards Primed for the Lottery Again?

Few off-season additions isn’t seen as enough to move the needle

The Wizards’ gamble on making Jordan Poole their number one scoring option and swinging a huge trade to land him last summer looks to have completely backfired on them and once again puts them on the back foot as they head into the 2024-25 season.

There, they seek to better their lowly 15-67 record, which was the second-worst record in the entire Association, just one game ahead of their Eastern Conference counterparts, the Detroit Pistons (14-68).

Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma - 2023-24 Two-Man Lineup Statistics Category Statistic PTS 54.6 REB 18.9 AST 13.5 FG% 47.6 3P% 35.0 +/- -5.7

With Poole looking more comfortable in a bench role, where he went on to lead the league in scoring off the bench, and Kyle Kuzma ’s skillset more tailored to that of a complementary piece on a championship-contending roster, as opposed to that of a leading option, things could very easily look more bleak for the struggling outfit.

However, they were rewarded with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft , which they used to select 7-foot center Alex Sarr from the Perth Wildcats, and followed that up by bringing in Jonas Valanciunas in free-agency, with it expected that he will play some part in helping the rookie in his transition into the league.

They remained busy in the offseason though, adding free agent Saddiq Bey to the fold, signing him to a three-year, $20 million contract, a deal which is considered to be one of low-risk, high-reward with the 6-foot-7 forward coming off an ACL injury, while they also swung a trade for veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon , who could yet become a valuable asset in the Wizards’ backcourt.

But the loss of Tyus Jones is arguably bigger than that of any of their additions, and could yet be a determining factor in how the Wizards' 2024-25 campaign plays out.

Sarr ‘Really Wants To Be That Rim Protector’

While offensively he showed some growing pains, Medina was impressed by Sarr’s abilities on defense, highlighting him as being a versatile defender where he can defend effectively both at the rim, and on the outside.

The journalist also recalls a conversation he had with Sarr's head coach when with the Perth Wildcats, John Rillie, who remains adamant that the Frenchman can have a similar level of defensive impact to that of last season's Rookie of the Year runner-up of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Chet Holmgren.

“Alex Sarr hasn’t been able to produce offensively, but I've been really impressed with how he is as a defender. He's a really versatile defender. He's a great rim protector, but he can also defend out on the perimeter. I got a chance to connect with him during Summer League, and I thought it was telling that already he's been watching film of Rudy Gobert, Jaren Jackson Jr., Anthony Davis, on how they play defense. He really wants to be that rim protector. I also talked with his coach John Rillie from Australia when he was playing overseas last season with the Perth Wildcats, and he said that he thinks that Alex Sarr could have the same kind of defensive impact that Chet Holmgren had with Oklahoma City, and I think that he's shown that he can do that.

Rollercoaster Summer League Campaign

Defensive ability overshadowed by early offensive struggles

Sarr's route to the NBA has been far from typical, choosing to play in the Overtime Elite league in Atlanta before moving overseas to play in Australia's National Basketball League for the Wildcats.

In his lone season in Perth, he played 27 games, in which he averaged 9.4 points shooting at a 52.0 percent clip, while he grabbed 4.3 boards off the glass, and had 1.5 steals per contest in 17 minutes of on-court game time.

His career-best game came against that of the South East Melbourne Phoenix, where he tallied 18 points and five blocks in a 103-91 win, in what was just his second game back from a hip injury that kept him out of the lineup for four weeks.

Alex Sarr - 2023-24 Summer League Category Statistic MIN 29.6 PTS 5.5 REB 7.8 AST 3.3 FG% 19.1

After being drafted by the Wizards, he played in four Summer League contests, and while he was very active off the glass, averaging 7.8 rebounds per game, and swatted away 2.5 blocks, he struggled on offense, particularly finding the net, where off of almost 12 attempts per game (11.8), he shot just 19.1 percent from the field.

Furthermore, he would also attempt 4.3 shots from beyond the arc, which yielded little success either, averaging a woeful 11.8 percent.

While this is not necessarily a cause for concern, it won't exactly boost the 19-year-old Frenchman's confidence either as he heads into his rookie NBA season.

Nonetheless, if he can use his confidence built on the defensive end of the ball and translate that into his offensive game, then he could become a problem for defenses all around the league, but we will just have to wait and see.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.