Barcelona fans treated captain Alexia Putellas to a standing ovation as she made an appearance during their 3-2 UEFA Women’s Champions League victory over VfL Wolfsburg .

Today (Saturday, 3 June) the 29-year-old was subbed into the game in the 90th minute, replacing Aitaina Bonmati alongside Ingred Engen, who was swapped out for Keira Walsh.

Putellas slipped on the captain's armband and made her way to midfield, receiving a stunning standing ovation from the crowd as she did so.

Credit: Getty

It’s been reported that as the two-time Ballon d’Or winner entered the field of play, fans inside the Philips Stadion were chanting her name, clapping their hands, and waving their flags in celebration.

Despite only playing for the seven added minutes of injury time, Putellas contributed to the overall win and earned her 26th title with her childhood club.

Following the coveted trophy lift, she spoke to DAZN about what it felt like for her to sit on the bench when the team were 2-0 down before the break.

She stated: "Like all Barça fans, I suffered from the bench. But today is a day of celebration!”

VIDEO: Alexia Putellas receives standing ovation

A tough first but a flying second half for Barca

After 37 minutes of the Champions League final, it looked as if the Catalonian outfits' dreams had been dashed by Wolfsburg.

Following on from Ewa Pajor’s goal in the third minute, Alexandra Popp made it 2-0 before the break.

However, Jonatan Giráldez’s team came back fighting after the half-time whistle. A brace from Patricia Guijarro levelled the playing field, while a close-range shot from Fridolina Rolfö in the 70th minute sealed the deal.

Of course, fans were ecstatic to see Putellas take centre stage, as fans of La Reina have been starved of her throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

She’s been absent from the field since last summer when she, unfortunately, ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament before the UEFA EURO 22 competition.

Putellas officially returned to football on Sunday 30 April and played a very small hand in Barça successfully claiming their fourth successive Liga F title.

Fans can't wait for the Alexia Putellas revenge tour

Fans across social media are seemingly ecstatic that their captain has officially returned, and are already looking forward to the 2023/24 campaign.

One Twitter user wrote: “Congratulations @alexiaputellas for winning the UWCL for the second time! You rocked my world.”

Another said: “Difficult year on a personal level, but here you are, raising your second champions. The best leader, on or off the pitch, we are lucky to have Alexia Putellas at our club.”

A third commented: “La Reina!! Can't wait for the next season so that we can enjoy her more.”