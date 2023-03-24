Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister would be interested in a move to Arsenal, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old may be looking to take the next step in his career after impressing with Brighton.

Arsenal transfer news - Alexis Mac Allister

Mac Allister has been linked with a move away from Brighton after his impressive displays for the club over the last couple of seasons.

It's understood that the Seagulls will demand more than £50m for Mac Allister if he was to leave the club.

A report from TEAMtalk has claimed that Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham are interested in signing the World Cup winner.

The Argentine international recently spoke out about his future at Brighton, saying: "I feel really good with this club and my team-mates, and everyone who works here. I try not to read too much. I always say I am really happy here and I don't have any rush to leave. I am focused on the next game with this club."

Despite Brighton's sensational season, Mac Allister may be looking to join a bigger club in the summer and take his career to the next level. Although Roberto De Zerbi could guide Brighton into Europe, they may not have the stature to sustain this level every season.

What has Brown said about Mac Allister?

Brown has suggested that a move to Arsenal would appeal for Mac Allister. However, he has claimed that he's no better than Mikel Arteta's current crop of midfielders.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think it would certainly appeal to him. It's whether Arsenal need another player in those kind of areas really. I don't think you would say that Mac Allister would get in the team every week. I think he'd put pressure on other players in the team but I'm not sure he's better than what they have."

Should Arsenal look to sign Mac Allister?

Whether you think Mac Allister would walk straight into the starting eleven or not, the Brighton midfielder would offer excellent squad depth and competition.

At the age of 24, the Argentine has plenty of time to grow and develop and could easily displace Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey in a few years.

Mac Allister has scored seven goals and provided one assist in the Premier League this season, as per FBref, whilst also averaging 2.4 tackles, 1.0 interceptions and 5.6 total duels won per game.