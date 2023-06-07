ChatGPT has already come up with an Alexis Mac Allister chant for Liverpool fans to sing ahead of his £35 million move to The Reds from Brighton & Hove Albion, and it's safe to say it's an absolute banger.

No, seriously, it's ridiculously catchy and could easily take off at Anfield and in pubs in Merseyside next season.

Many are afraid of what the power of AI means for the future of many industries, and for the songwriters on Liverpool's famous Kop, they themselves may be put out of work soon!

Alexis Mac Allister's Liverpool chant

ChatGPT was tasked by a user to come up with a song about Mac Allister for Liverpool fans to sing, and to no other than the tune of a 90s dance classic.

And it's fair to say that ChatGPT did not disappoint!

To the tune of the absolute banger that is 'Educador' by Sash!, the AI produced the lyrics: "Jurgen said I've seen ya, winning with Argentina. I need a centre-mid too and so he sent a bid through. And now we've got Alexis - Alexis is majestic! Mac Allister is magic! He's Red and it's fantastic!" before breaking out into the chorus.

The chant was then hilariously performed, as well as written, by AI, as seen in the Tweet by @millimediaa.

Fans have reacted in the comments to the clip, and it's safe to say most people are seriously impressed with what they've heard.

"Quite possibly the greatest football chant I've ever heard...' "This is actually a banger wtf," "Sweet Jesus it's stuck in my head now!" "Didn’t expect it to be that good," and "The Kop bouncing to this >>>>" were just a handful of reactions to the masterpiece.

So, with fans approving of the AI-generated chant, we will keep an ear out for Alexis Mac Allister's song being sung by the Anfield faithful and on Liverpool's travels around Europe next season!