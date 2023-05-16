Liverpool have presented their project to Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed one of the most seasons of his career, not just with his club but with his country too.

Liverpool transfer news - Alexis Mac Allister

Mac Allister, who is valued at around £37m by Transfermarkt, has been heavily linked with a move away from Brighton ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Argentinian playmaker has been turning heads with his exceptional performances in the Premier League, prompting speculation about a potential move to Anfield.

According to the Mirror, the Reds are ready to make a £70m bid for Mac Allister, with James Milner going the other way on a free transfer.

With Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain out of contract at the end of the season, midfield reinforcements will be necessary for the Merseyside club.

Mac Allister's father has admitted that his son could be on his way out the door at Brighton in the summer.

He said, as quoted by 90min: "Normally, the next transfer window will find him playing for another club. We don't know which one, the talks are just beginning in general, but it is most likely that Alexis will be playing for another team in July."

The report adds that Manchester City, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, and Juventus are also interested, so it could be a competitive race to secure his signature.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Mac Allister?

Romano has revealed that Liverpool have held concrete talks with the Argentine midfielder.

When asked whether Liverpool have a good chance of signing Mac Allister, he told GIVEMESPORT: "They have a chance for sure. They had conversations with Mac Allister. It was a concrete conversation, they offered an important contract. They discussed about the project so they presented their project to Mac Allister."

Is Mac Allister enough for Liverpool?

With Trent Alexander-Arnold playing in a more central role for Liverpool over the last few months, Jurgen Klopp may have found an answer to his midfield problems.

With Mac Allister on top, that's already a huge improvement on this season.

Curtis Jones, who scored twice against Leicester City on Monday night, has started to find form after a difficult few years, managing a Sofascore rating of 8.9 against The Foxes.

Although another midfielder may be necessary to improve squad depth, their last few games has given Klopp something to think about in terms of options in-house.