Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister hit Manchester United with a damning blow as he dispatched, under copious amounts of pressure, a 99th-minute penalty.

The Argentine’s late goal was the only one of the night, and it left United travelling back to Old Trafford empty-handed.

A similar situation has happened in the past between the two English sides as United’s magician Bruno Fernandes was then the provider of the last-minute drama.

The referee on that occasion happened after Chris Kavanagh had blown the full-time whistle.

VAR was then checked for the infringement, and a penalty was awarded, meaning both teams had to return to the field of play.

So, this time around, Brighton got their payback and put the sword to their opponents late on.

A thread on Twitter has now explained how the Brighton tactician, who was awarded Man of the Match, maintained his calmness eight minutes into extra-time.

Geir Jordet’s expert analysis of Alexis Mac Allister’s penalty

Renowned sports psychologist Geir Jordet broke down Mac Allister’s last-gasp penalty kick on the social media platform.

Jordet praised Mac Allister for his clear calmness in the heart-in-mouth situation and how his ability to take full control over the situation gave him the psychological upper hand.

Firstly, he detailed how Mac Allister removed himself from the drama of the moment as he attempted to remain focused on the task at hand.

Once the penalty area was clear for the midfielder to step up and take the penalty, he noted that Mac Allister walked up to the spot but did not move backwards immediately.

The World Cup winner then took up a waiting position, ensuring that any possible distraction were nullified as fully as possible.

Jordet expressed his admiration for Mac Allister's composure under pressure, pointing out that the player's focus was exemplified by his 10-second wait after the whistle had been blown, as he stood with eyes on the ball taking deep breaths before moving.

By making sure he was the one in control of the situation, Mac Allister was said to give himself the best possible chance of smashing the ball past David de Gea, which he duly did.

Jordet included a graph at the end of the thread, showing the increasing time taken by Mac Allister to take his penalties across the years. According to the expert, that statistic could 'indicate him more actively taking control of the situation and his pre-shot behaviors'.

Have Brighton dented Manchester United's hopes of a top four finish?

Erik ten Hag and his entourage will be hoping that this loss at the Amex Stadium is merely a bump in the road and will not prove fatal their top-four chase.

Five fixtures are left in United’s remaining Premier League schedule, with just one top-half team in Fulham left to contend with.

Other than that, they have West Ham, Wolves, Bournemouth, and Chelsea to play and will be hopeful of a strong run-in to secure Champions League football next term.

Their arch-rivals are close behind, yet United do have a one-game advantage in which they will hope to extend the gap.

The Dutchman’s first season in charge has been a successful one thus far with a Carabao Cup win under his belt.

However, Ten Hag will want to end the campaign with far more than just a single trophy.