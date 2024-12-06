Key Takeaways Alexis Mac Allister has been an important part of Liverpool's squad since arriving in 2023.

The Argentine featured heavily under both Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot.

Mac Allister has named another former Premier League manager as the best he has ever worked under.

If there is one man who can be credited with ushering in the greatest level of success in the Premier League era for Liverpool, it would have to be Jurgen Klopp. Arriving in October 2015, the German transformed the Anfield outfit from a team at risk of missing out on European football altogether into champions of England and Europe, all while competing against one of the best teams in football history, Manchester City.

Many anticipated that Klopp's departure in 2024 would lead to a minor setback for the Reds as they began to rebuild without their charismatic coach. However, Arne Slot has stepped in and done an incredible job. Slot has collected more points than any other new manager after 14 games, and his side sit seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table at the time of writing.

One player who has featured prominently under both managers is Alexis Mac Allister. The Argentine, signed by Klopp in his final season, has appeared in every single game since Slot’s arrival. However, the World Cup winner has named another former Premier League manager as the best he has ever worked under.

Mac Allister Names De Zerbi as Best Manager

The pair worked together at Brighton

Speaking to Gary Lineker on an episode of The Rest is Football podcast, Mac Allister named Roberto De Zerbi as the best manager he has worked with during his career. Despite his experiences with Klopp, Slot, and Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni, the midfielder explained why it was De Zerbi who took the top spot:

"He’s a crazy guy, he’s Italian. I love him. He’s the best manager I’ve ever had. The passion he gives for football is special and his tactical side is amazing. He makes you feel good. "Since the first day I met him he was amazing with me and that’s why I said he was the best coach."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mac Allister played 34 games under De Zerbi while at Brighton, scoring eight goals, providing three assists and winning 16 games.

In their time together, the pair helped Brighton reach a record-high sixth position in the Premier League, finishing just five points and a place behind Liverpool, who Mac Allister would go on to join the very next summer.

The man who turns 26 on Christmas Eve was also asked about his former and current Liverpool bosses and had nothing but positives to say about them.

"He was amazing from the first day, or actually before I signed for Liverpool," Mac Allister said of Klopp. "I had a call with him and I don't know if it was that moment I could feel we were going to do amazing things and I really enjoyed my time with him."

The playmaker did reveal that he preferred playing under Slot than Klopp though, stating: "That's the main difference, the tactical side. As I say, I think it's about finding the free man, the space, and try to attack it – and be more patient when you have the ball.

"Yeah, yeah for sure," Mac Allister responded when asked if the current system suits him better. "For me, it's different as well because it's a different position. We spoke before that last season. I played as a six, and now it's more a double six, or sometimes I could even play as an eight or a 10, whatever you want to call it."

Roberto De Zerbi's Managerial Career

The Italian is currently enjoying a spell in Ligue 1

After a modest playing career, De Zerbi transitioned into management, starting with Italian lower-league teams, including Darfo Boario and Foggia. He gained wider recognition during his stint at Sassuolo (2018-2021) in Serie A.

Under his guidance, Sassuolo played an attractive, high-pressing, and possession-oriented game, often punching above their weight and challenging for European spots. His philosophy emphasised building from the back, dynamic movement, and creative attacking play, earning plaudits across Europe.

In 2021, he moved to Shakhtar Donetsk, where he won the Ukrainian Super Cup but had his tenure disrupted by the Russian invasion. In 2022, De Zerbi joined Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League, quickly adapting to English football and continuing his hallmark fluid, attacking style. He would lead the Seagulls to a 6th place Premier League finish in his first campaign and would leave at the end of the following season after a run in the Europa League but a slightly more disappointing domestic campaign.

Having been linked with the Manchester United and Liverpool jobs over the summer, he chose to join Ligue 1 giants Marseille. An impressive start has seen them sit second in Ligue 1, but it has not been without controversy as he threatened to quit within months of joining the club.

