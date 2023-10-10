Highlights Jurgen Klopp is experimenting with new players and roles in Liverpool's midfield, including using Mac Allister in a deeper position.

Mac Allister's performance so far may have been overshadowed by Szoboszlai, but Liverpool fans have hope that he will become a key player for the club.

Liverpool have a busy upcoming schedule with favorable fixtures, providing an opportunity to regain momentum and pick up positive results after a disappointing match against Brighton.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has tinkered with his side regularly over the last few years, and journalist Dean Jones has now discussed an unexpected decision he made at the weekend and the internal thinking behind it, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds had to bounce back this season after failing to qualify for the Champions League last campaign.

It was a difficult summer transfer window for Klopp and his recruitment team to contend with. The club lost Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner in the middle of the park, forcing a midfield rebuild.

Ryan Gravenberch, Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister, and Dominik Szoboszlai arrived through the door at Anfield, and Klopp has had to find the right balance with a new pool of players in one position. The Reds, understandably, focused their recruitment on replacing their outgoings midfielders, and Redmen TV presenter Paul Machin, in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, believes they will now turn their attention to bringing in a central defender, with Bayer Leverkusen's Piero Hincapie likely to be top of their shortlist.

Liverpool failed to qualify for the Champions League last season, but they've shown plenty of improvement so far this campaign. A recent draw away to Brighton & Hove Albion was a small blip in form, but Klopp's side have only lost once in the Premier League this season.

Jurgen Klopp is going to experiment this season - Dean Jones

Liverpool's midfield, as mentioned, went through a complete rebuild in the middle of the park during the summer transfer window. Klopp had the likes of Milner, Fabinho, and Henderson to rely upon for a large portion of his tenure, but he's now having to work out the best formula for the new generation.

Jones has suggested that Mac Allister played in a role against Brighton that he might not have expected. The journalist adds that the 24-year-old isn't the only player Klopp will be experimenting with this campaign, but he's not sure we will see Mac Allister in a deeper role too often this season. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Yeah, I don't think it's a role he necessarily would have expected. But I also think that a lot of the Liverpool players are currently learning on the job and I think that they're all figuring out different roles within that setup. I think you could say the same applies for Gravenberch, same applies for Szoboszlai at the moment. Jurgen Klopp is trying to figure out the best way to get this team functioning at its best and Mac Allister having to play a bit of a deeper role was probably part of that. How many times will we see it again in the future? I'm not so sure. But he's certainly not the only player that Jurgen Klopp is going to experiment with over the course of this season and when things don't work out, it just gives him the realisation that there are better options around there."

Has Alexis Mac Allister been a good signing so far?

Although Mac Allister hasn't had a disastrous season so far, he's maybe been overshadowed by Szoboszlai, who has been superb in the Liverpool midfield. The Reds paid a reasonable fee for the former Brighton man, who cost an initial £35m, per Sky Sports, and it was bound to take some time for him to settle in at Anfield.

Dominik Szoboszlai - vs Alexis Mac Allister - 2023/2024 Premier League Season Szoboszlai Mac Allister Average rating 7.14 6.76 Goals 1 0 Shots per game 1.9 0.4 Pass success rate 87% 89% Tackles per game 1.6 2.8 Key passes per game 2.1 0.4 Dribbles per game 2.4 1.4 Stats according to WhoScored

Klopp might not have found Mac Allister's best role in his side, considering he was utilised in a deeper role at the weekend, but has played in a more advanced position at times earlier in the campaign. The performances the Argentine midfielder produced for his former club as well as his country will give Liverpool fans plenty of hope that he will become a key player for the club over the next few years.

What's next for Liverpool?

Liverpool face a busy period after the international break, but a reasonably favourable run of fixtures for Klopp's side. The Merseyside club face local rivals Everton in the Premier League, followed by Nottingham Forest and Luton Town.

The Reds are also in action in the Carabao Cup and Europa League, facing Bournemouth and Toulouse respectively. After a disappointing result against Brighton, it could be the perfect time for Liverpool to regain their momentum and pick up some results over the next month or so.