Liverpool will be 'keeping eyes' on Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old is enjoying one of the best seasons in his football career after winning the World Cup late last year.

Liverpool transfer news - Alexis Mac Allister

Mac Allister is attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in England. According to Football Insider, Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool are keeping tabs on the Argentine midfielder, with Brighton setting his asking price at £70m.

The Seagulls star appears to be enjoying his football on the south coast, but you'd imagine a move to a big club will be of interest in the future, especially when you consider the calibre of sides taking a look at him.

Mac Allister recently spoke about his future and how he's simply focusing on playing for Brighton at the moment. He said: "I feel really good with this club and my team-mates, and everyone who works here. I try not to read too much. I always say I am really happy here and I don't have any rush to leave. I am focused on the next game with this club."

What has O'Rourke said about Mac Allister?

O'Rourke has suggested that Mac Allister could be interested in a move away from Brighton, with Liverpool keeping an eye on the World Cup winner.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "He's had a great year, winning the World Cup with Argentina and doing really well with Brighton as well. So, maybe the player himself might be interested in a move away to one of the bigger clubs in England.

"There will be a number of clubs across Europe in the market for Mac Allister as well. It won't just be Liverpool, who I'm sure are keeping eyes on the situation at Brighton."

How has Mac Allister performed this season?

Mac Allister has averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.23 in the Premier League, the third highest in the Brighton squad.

The former Argentinos Juniors midfielder started six games for Argentina during the World Cup, which further highlights the impressive campaign he's had.

Mac Allister is Brighton's joint top goalscorer in the league this term, scoring seven times, as per FBref.

He doesn't only contribute going forward - Mac Allister has won 31 tackles in the middle third in England's top flight, the second highest in the Brighton squad.