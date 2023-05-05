Manchester United could have an advantage over Liverpool in the race to sign Alexis Mac Allister this summer, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed an impressive season with Brighton & Hove Albion and he could be on the move at the end of the campaign.

Manchester United news - Alexis Mac Allister

Mac Allister has been heavily linked with a move away from Brighton with the summer transfer window approaching in a few months.

According to 90min, Brighton will be looking for around £70m to part way with the Argentina international, with Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Liverpool showing an interest.

With some of the biggest clubs in England keeping tabs on Mac Allister, you'd imagine his head could be turned.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that Mac Allister could be the one Brighton may lose in the summer, with Moises Caicedo signing a new deal and the Seagulls looking to tie Kauro Mitoma down to a new contract.

With interest from the aforementioned clubs in the Premier League, Mac Allister may be tempted by a move, particularly to a side participating in the Champions League, which could make it difficult for the likes of Liverpool.

What has Jones said about Mac Allister?

Jones has suggested that United could be more likely to land Mac Allister than Liverpool, due to their potential Champions League status and their success in cup competitions so far.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "If you look at United, they've already won a cup, they are in a cup final, they're going to be in the Champions League by the looks of it. At the moment, they are the team with a bit more to offer him. Also, they're in the middle of a rebuild which he can quickly become a part of."

Is Mac Allister an upgrade on Fred and Scott McTominay?

Considering McTominay and Fred have scored just three Premier League goals between them, and Mac Allister has struck eight times, he'll certainly add more in terms of goals from midfield.

Mac Allister has also averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.20, beating Fred and McTominay's scores of 6.76 and 6.73 in England's top flight respectively.

Overall, Mac Allister would certainly be an upgrade on the two United players.

It's maybe unfair to judge McTominay and Fred too harshly due to a lack of game time, but from what we've seen so far, the Brighton midfielder is a special talent who would be an excellent signing for the Red Devils and a massive upgrade on some of their midfielders.