Manchester United target Alexis Mac Allister could 'bring a lot' at Old Trafford, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Brighton & Hove Albion after an impressive season.

Manchester United news - Alexis Mac Allister

Mac Allister, who is earning £50k-a-week at Brighton, is attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently claimed that both Liverpool and Man United are considering a move for Mac Allister in the summer transfer window.

After winning the World Cup with Argentina and enjoying an excellent season with his club side, it's no surprise to see the big clubs keeping tabs on Mac Allister.

United signed Christian Eriksen and Casemiro last summer, but with both players now 31 years old, bringing in a midfielder for the future could be a smart move.

Brighton CEO Paul Barber recently spoke about the future of Mac Allister, and he's certainly not ruled out a move for the Argentina international.

He said: "What the summer brings, we don’t know and we do know that our best players are going to come under a lot of scrutiny and a lot of interest and we’ll manage that as we always do, if and when it happens.”

What has Jones said about Mac Allister?

Jones has suggested that United now need to assess what they need to bring to their current midfield, but Mac Allister would bring a lot at Old Trafford.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think United really need to look at that midfield setup and decide what one or two individuals are going to be in terms of their playing style. I think he could bring a lot actually to Man United."

How has Mac Allister performed this season?

As impressive as Mac Allister has been in the Premier League, his performance in the World Cup may have turned heads, as he shows what he can do on the world stage.

The Brighton midfielder averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.05 throughout the tournament, scoring once and providing an assist, with a 7.4 rating in the final against France.

The Santa Rosa-born star is also Brighton's top goalscorer with eight strikes in England's top flight, as per FBref, and adding goals from midfield is beneficial to any side.

Unfortunately for Brighton, some players will see the club as a stepping stone to bigger things, even if it doesn't always work out.