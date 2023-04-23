Manchester United have discussed signing Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister internally, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career for both club and country.

Manchester United news - Alexis Mac Allister

Mac Allister has been heavily linked with a move away from Brighton ahead of the summer transfer window, with Football Insider reporting that Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Liverpool are all keeping tabs on him.

The report adds that Brighton are expected to demand around £70m to part ways with the midfielder.

It's been an impressive season for Mac Allister, who played a key part in helping Argentina win the World Cup in the winter, beating France in the final.

The Brighton midfielder recently discussed his future and expressed his desire to focus on playing for his club for now.

He said: "I feel really good with this club and my team-mates, and everyone who works here. I try not to read too much. I always say I am really happy here and I don't have any rush to leave. I am focused on the next game with this club."

What has Jacobs said about Mac Allister?

Jacobs has suggested that Man United have discussed signing Mac Allister internally, but Brighton won't want to lose multiple key players this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I would keep an eye on Liverpool and also potentially Manchester United, they've discussed him internally as well. With Brighton, both European football and different player movements will impact the likelihood of other transfers.

"As I've said, we hear a lot about Moises Caicedo, we hear a lot about Mac Allister, we might hear a fair bit about Kaoru Mitoma, we hear a lot about Evan Ferguson, we hear a lot about Robert Sanchez.

"Quite clearly, Brighton aren't going to want to throw out a core of star players in the summer window in which they've reached European football."

How has Mac Allister performed this season?

Mac Allister is Brighton's third best-performing player in the Premier League, according to Sofascore's ratings.

The Argentine international has scored eight goals in 25 starts, according to FBref, and is the Seagulls' top goalscorer.

With 2.1 tackles and 5.6 total duels won per game, Mac Allister is a well-rounded midfielder who would certainly be a smart signing for many clubs in Premier League and Europe.