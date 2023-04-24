Liverpool 'won't see value' in signing Moises Caicedo and may look to bring in Alexis Mac Allister in the summer, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

It's no secret that the Reds need to reinforce their midfielder at the end of the season.

Liverpool transfer news - Latest

With James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita all out of contract at the end of the campaign, Liverpool may have to prioritise bringing in a central midfielder in the summer window.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool were keeping an eye on Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Mac Allister, but they won't be the only club interested.

The World Cup winner has been in sensational form this season and it's no surprise to hear that multiple clubs are keeping tabs on the Argentine international.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth also told GIVEMESPORT that the Merseyside club have been looking at Caicedo for some time now, so the Ecuadorian could be another option to bolster their midfield.

What has Jacobs said about Mac Allister and Caicedo?

Jacobs has suggested that Liverpool won't see value in signing Caicedo in the summer and may look to focus on Mac Allister.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "With Mac Allister, he signed a new contract before the World Cup, but again, also would like a move in the summer. He's worthy of a move as well, having been excellent for Brighton domestically and the best young player at the World Cup.

"So, Brighton have a lot of control. They've handled both players very well, because they've ensured that they've locked them down, which means they've protected their value.

"As a consequence, neither are going to come cheap. I think because Caicedo was rejected at £70m in January and now has signed a new deal, Liverpool won't see any value in that.

"Whereas with Mac Allister, they might believe that the fee is more market value and there's a deal to be had."

Who else could Liverpool look to target?

Football Insider recently reported that Liverpool were set to make an offer to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch in the summer transfer window.

90min have suggested that another option for the Reds will be Wolves' Ruben Neves, who could cost around £40m.

It's also understood that Chelsea academy graduate Mason Mount is attracting the interest of Liverpool, with the England international out of contract next summer.