Highlights Darwin Núñez and Pep Guardiola clashed after the full-time whistle of Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool, to the confusion of many.

Jürgen Klopp had to intervene and calm Nunez down as he continued to shout at Guardiola.

The confrontation was blown out of proportion and was just a result of the emotions of the moment; nothing serious was said between the two, according to Reds' midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

Alexis Mac Allister has given some insight into the argument that occurred between Darwin Núñez and Pep Guardiola following the conclusion of Manchester City vs Liverpool on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The two teams occupied the top two places in the Premier League table heading into the huge clash at the Etihad Stadium and goals from Erling Haaland and Trent Alexander-Arnold made sure the spoils were shared.

Following the full-time whistle, Guardiola could be seen embracing Jurgen Klopp, with both managers known to have a huge amount of respect and admiration for each other. It was then Nunez's turn to shake Guardiola's hand and all looked to be going well between the pair until the Liverpool forward appeared to get wound up by something - sparking a confrontation between the pair.

Klopp was forced to intervene and pull Nunez away from the Spanish manager, although the 24-year-old continued to shout in Guardiola's direction as his own manager struggled to get his attention.

Related Darwin Nunez and Pep Guardiola clash at end of Man City 1-1 Liverpool Jurgen Klopp had to intervene and calm Darwin Nunez down after he clashed with Pep Guardiola

Klopp doesn't speak Spanish, and the German boss even admitted that he didn't understand a word of what was said between the Uruguayan and Spaniard on the day. One man that could understand completely - and has shed some light on the situation - is Mac Allister.

Alexis Mac Allister discusses Nunez vs Guardiola

Per the Daily Mail, the Argentine midfielder told Clank! that the confrontation was something out of nothing really as he revealed: "As Jurgen said, they are two very emotional people, both Pep and Darwin, and it was nothing. Some comment that Pep made, Darwin responded to it, but it wasn't anything out of this world.

"And that's why I was laughing too. If I see how serious it is, obviously I wouldn't laugh in that way. But nothing made me laugh a little like how Darwin got angry so quickly," the 24-year-old continued. Liverpool's summer signing can be seen chuckling to himself in the background when everything is kicking off and there is now more context to that.

Giving more information on what actually sparked the heated exchange, Mac Allister said: "I don't know if I should tell it, but I'm going to tell you (what caused it). Basically, they had a situation. I don't know if it was a corner or a cross that Haaland headed and the ball went past the goal next to the post. Pep turned around and started saying how lucky we are or something like that. Then it goes to the last bit of play, the ball is crossed into the middle and Lucho Diaz wants to head it, and they save it. So then Darwin tells him (Guardiola), 'ah, now you are the ones who are lucky'."

This goes to show that the emotions may have taken over in the moment, but nothing serious was said between the pair. Football players and managers are known to allow the heat of the moment to take control and it appears this was the case on this occasion.

Liverpool and Man City's upcoming fixtures

Reuters

December is always a very busy time of the year for Premier League clubs in general, and even more so for those competing in European competitions. Liverpool welcome Fulham to Anfield on Sunday afternoon before making the trip to both Sheffield United and Crystal Palace in the following week. The Reds will then wrap up the Europa League group stage by travelling to Union Saint-Gilloise - Mac Allister will come face to face with his brother.

Manchester City face a team that have proved to be a tricky customer over past seasons, as Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham make the daunting trip to the Etihad on Sunday evening. Back-to-back away games then follow as the champions will visit Villa Park to face Aston Villa before a clash with Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

The title race is beginning to hot up, and the next month could be pivotal for both clubs.