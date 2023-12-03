Highlights Alexis Mac Allister scored an incredible 30-yard rocket for Liverpool, with the finish a potential contender for goal of the season.

The strike was Mac Allister's first goal for the club, with him one-upping another stunning effort from Trent Alexander-Arnold earlier in the game.

Despite both wondergoals, Fulham quickly equalized after both efforts through Harry Wilson and Kenny Tete.

Alexis Mac Allister has just scored a contender for Premier League goal of the season for Liverpool. The Argentine found the back of the net from 30 yards out with an absolute rocket against Fulham, in what was his first goal for the club.

Liverpool came into the match against the Cottagers hoping to continue their push for the league title, having made an impressive start to the season under Jurgen Klopp. The Reds had been in fine form, losing just one match in their last 10 in all competitions, and winning three out of their last five games in the English top-flight.

They faced a Fulham side which had lost two out of their last three. But having picked up a big three points against Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out, Marco Silva's side came into the match at Anfield with renewed optimism.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's sublime free-kick cancelled out by Harry Wilson

The early signs were promising for Liverpool, and the hosts opened the scoring through Trent Alexander-Arnold. The right back fired in a brilliant free-kick from just outside the penalty area, leaving Bernd Leno with no chance at all.

However, Fulham wasted little time in finding an equaliser. Harry Wilson, returning to his former club, raced into the six-yard box and poked home a low cross from Antonee Robinson to level the score.

Mac Allister's first goal for Liverpool was a beauty

However, it seems as if Liverpool's first team were all trying to one-up the other by scoring screamers. Having already seen Alexander-Arnold put an effort into the top corner, Mac Allister clearly decided it was his turn to unleash a rocket.

Thirty-eight minutes into the tie, the Fulham defence once again came under pressure when Luis Diaz picked up the ball from a Kostas Tsimikas throw. He weaved in and out of defenders, but the ball was eventually cleared.

The Cottagers fans behind the goal must have breathed a sigh of relief when their team hacked the ball clear. Little did they know what was to come. 30 yards from goal, the ball fell to Mac Allister, who had time to look up and move it into space. He then blasted the ball towards goal, with it flying into the top right corner.

Poor Leno was once again left with no chance, with Anfield erupting to celebrate the second wondergoal of the afternoon. Mac Allister's first goal for the club adds to what has been an exciting few months since his impressive debut for Liverpool. Check the strike out for yourselves below.

Video: Mac Allister's stunning strike vs Fulham

Absolutely insane. Per Squawka, Mac Allister's shot had an expected goal tally of just 0.03, which only helps to underline how impressive it was.

Unfortunately for him, Fulham once again hit back before the half-time whistle went. Kenny Tete stabbed the ball home as Liverpool failed to deal with a corner, and although it was initially ruled out for offside, VAR then stepped in to overturn the on-field decision. The Reds, therefore, have it all to do in the second-half, but given how the first 45 minutes went for them, another screamer might be in store.